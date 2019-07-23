Visiongain Publishes Global Blockchain in Energy Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Component (Platform, Services), by Type (Private, Public), by Application (Energy Trading, Grid Management, Payment Schemes, Supply Chain Management), by End User (Power, Oil & Gas), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Blockchains in energy is potential in bringing efficiency and reliability into the value chains of several industries such as power sector.

• Blockchain offers an efficient, secure and possibly cost-effective way to manage transactions through a decentralized tamper proof ledger system.

Market Overview and Trends

• Blockchain technology in energy is being used to create transactive energy platforms allowing secure peer-to-peer (P2P) trading of power within communities.

• Cryptography ensures security and data integrity, while privacy remains intact.

• Blockchain enables system operators of distributed generation to optimize grid operation by managing all connected devices through automated smart contracts, enabling flexibility and real-time pricing.

• Blockchain also empowers consumers by enabling them to monetize their excess electricity by securely recording data and sending and receiving payments automatically.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Significant rise in traction of the block chain technology in the energy sector.

• Surge in security concerns across the globe.

• Low Cost of Bandwidth and Computing

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Lack of regulatory standards and uncertain regulatory landscape

• Concerns related to the authenticity of users

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Private Market

• Public Market

Component

• Platform Market, 2019-2029

• Services Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Energy Trading Market, 2019-2029

• Grid Management Market, 2019-2029

• Payment Schemes Market, 2019-2029

• Supply Chain Management, 2019-2029

End User

• Power Market, 2019-2029

• Oil & Gas Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East Market, 2019-2029

• Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Being a new technology, there are very few companies operating in the Blockchain in Energy Market.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved Blockchain in Energy technology across various sectors. For instance, LO3 Energy and Siemens have collaborated on the Brooklyn Microgrid Project which empowers residents to produce via rooftop solar, transact via the platform and consume as needed.

Companies covered in the report include:

Alphapoint Corporation

Bitfury USA Inc

Capgemini SE

Chain Inc

Conjoule GmbH

ConsenSys

Drift

Earthport Plc

Electron

EnergiMine

Enosi

Greeneum

Grid Singularity

ImpactPPA

Lo3 Energy

Power Ledger

Ripple Labs Inc

SAP

SolarCoin

Sun Exchange

Veridium Labs

Wepower

