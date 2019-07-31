Visiongain Publishes Global Coal to Liquid (CTL) Market 2019-2029 Report
Jul 31, 2019, 09:00 ET
LONDON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Technology (DCL, ICL), by Product (Diesel, Gasoline), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Coal liquefaction is a procedure of transforming coal into liquid hydrocarbons: liquid fuels and petrochemicals.
• The concern of using coal liquefaction is the disposal of carbon dioxide, a by-product of the process. If carbon capture and storage facilities are not employed, the CO2 emissions greatly affect the carbon footprint of greenhouse gases causing more environmental damage.
Market Overview and Trends
• Liquid coal is estimated to become a petroleum substitute and can be used in the transportation industry.
• It is used as alternative liquid fuels like methanol and dimethyl ether (DME), it is also used in lubricants, synthetic waxes and chemical feed stocks.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Rise independence on natural gas and crude oil for the production of transportation fuels accompanied with slowly declining reserves as per the current industry scenario is the key factor responsible for the CTL technology implementation.
• Increasing need for new, sustainable, eco-friendly, and smart fuel solutions.
• Surge in the costs of crude oil or natural gas processing is further projected to drive demand for CTL process.
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• High capital investment
• High cost for development of CTL technology
To find out more about this report please refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-coal-to-liquid-ctl-market-report-2019-2029/
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Technology
• DCL Market, 2019-2029
• ICL Market, 2019-2029
Product
• Diesel Market
• Gasoline Market
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East Market, 2019-2029
• Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Being a new technology, there are very few companies operating in the Coal to Liquid (CTL) market. However, number of players are entering in this arena by developing more standardized and cost effective technologies.
• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved Coal to Liquid (CTL) technology across various sectors.
Companies covered in the report include:
Air Products & Chemicals Inc
Bakrie Group
BHP
Bumi plc
Celanese Corporation
Clean Carbon Industries
DKRW Energy LLC
Genel Energy
Glencore
Hunton Energy
Monash Energy
Oil India Ltd
Pall Corporation
Rentech
Rio Tinto
Secure Energy
Shanxi Lu'an
Siemens
Yankuang Group Co. Ltd
Yitai Yili Energy
