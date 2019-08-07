Visiongain Publishes Global Cryogenic Valve Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Gas (LNG, Oxygen, Nitrogen), by Type (Globe, Gate, Ball), by Application (Tanks & Cold Boxes, Transfer Lines, Manifolds & Gas Trains), by End User (Tanks & Cold Boxes, Transfer Lines, Chemicals), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Cryogenic valves are similar to conventional valves, with the only difference of Gas and features such as an extended stem.

• Cryogenic valves works with temperature below -110°C, and are widely used in industrial gas, LNG, LPG and other low temperature applications and regulating or controlling the flow of cryogenic gases, slurries or liquids at low temperatures.

Market Overview and Trends:

• Cryogenic Valves are available in various shapes and sizes so that they can handle different pressures required by several applications.

• Some of the most common types of cryogenic valves are butterfly valves, relief valves, ball valves and solenoid valves. The users can manually operate or automate cryogenic valves to handle large systems.

• Liquefied gases, such as liquid nitrogen and liquid helium, are used in many cryogenic valve applications. Liquid nitrogen is the most commonly used element in cryogenics and is purchasable around the world.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Surge in LNG trade and growing demand for industrial gases are the major key factors boosting the cryogenic valve market growth.

• Increased demand for industrial gases.

• Rise in demand for more Fpso and Fsru.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High cost

• Unstable metal prices

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Gas

• LNG Market, 2019-2029

• Oxygen Market, 2019-2029

• Nitrogen Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Tanks & Cold Boxes Market, 2019-2029

• Transfer Lines Market, 2019-2029

• Manifolds & Gas Trains Market, 2019-2029

Type

• Globe Market

• Gate Market

• Ball Market

End User

• Tanks & Cold Boxes Market, 2019-2029

• Transfer Lines Market, 2019-2029

• Chemicals Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Being a new technology, there are very few companies operating in the Cryogenic Valve market. However, number of players are entering in this arena by developing more standardized and cost-effective Gas.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved Cryogenic Valve technology across various sectors.

Companies covered in the report include:

Danyang Feilun Gas Valve Co Ltd

Didtek Valve Co., Ltd (Wenzhou)

Foshan Jianda Valve Pump Co, Ltd

Guangdong South China Special Gas Institute Co Ltd

Hangzhou Darhor Technology Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Cunrui Metal Products Co Ltd

Keyu Valve Co., Ltd

Leyon International Trading (Shanghai) Co Ltd

Qingdao I-Flow Co., Ltd

Schlumberger

Shanghai KS Flow Control Equipment Co Ltd

Shenyang Taike Fluid Control Co Ltd

Sichuan Liangchuan Mechanical Equipmant Co Ltd

Sichuan Mayflower Precision Machinery Co Ltd

Suzhou Octoparts Nano Technology Co Ltd

Tianjin Bell Automatic Instrument Technology Co Ltd

Tianjin Tanggu Valve Co., Ltd.

Valv

Velan

Wenzhou Sfan Valve Co., Ltd

Wenzhou Tipvalve Manufacturing Co Ltd

Wuhan Garlos Imp And Exp Co Ltd

Wuxi Zhengcheng Valve Factory

Zhejiang Boyuan Valve Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Shunshui Valve Co, Ltd

