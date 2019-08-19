Visiongain Publishes Global Electric Fuse Market 2019-2029 Report
Aug 19, 2019, 09:00 ET
LONDON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Power Fuse & Fuse Link, Distribution Cutouts, Cartridge & Plug Fuse), by Voltage (Low, Medium), by End User (Utilities, Residential, and Commercial), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• The electrical fuse is a device that is used to protect source from over current. It is a Power fuse, less resistive, and cheap device used to interrupt a circuit under short circuit, excessive overload or over-current conditions.
• Electrical fuse is used from the generating stations to small home appliances. It is used for overload and short circuit protection in high voltage (up to 66 kV) and low voltage (up to 400V) installations.
Market Overview and Trends
• The main purpose of using a fuse in a circuit is to limit the excessive damage to the equipment.
• A fuse is an automatic disconnection of supply which is frequently shortened to ADS.
• Electric fuses have different End Users and the voltage requirement for each of these End Users is different.
Download samples here:
https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-electric-fuse-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Rise in investments in renewable and energy storage.
• Increasing investments in T&D infrastructure plans.
• Revival of investments in construction sector.
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Increasing demand for substitutes such as MCBS, and MCCBS
• Surge in investments in smart grid vision.
To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-electric-fuse-market-report-2019-2029/
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Type
• Power Fuse & Fuse Link Market, 2019-2029
• Distribution Cutouts Market, 2019-2029
Voltage
• Low Voltage Market, 2019-2029
• Medium Voltage Market, 2019-2029
End User
• Utilities Market, 2019-2029
• Commercial Market, 2019-2029
• Residential Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Battery raw Voltage manufacturers can command a lucrative opportunity market by improving the quality and efficiency of raw Voltages in terms of energy and storage.
• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved Electric Fuse technology across various sectors.
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Alstom SA
AVX Corporation
Berker
Bourns
Bticino
Efapel
Fuji Electric
G&W
General Electric (GE)
Gewiss
Hager Group
Havells
Leviton
Littlefuse
Maxwell Technologies Ltd
Mitsubishi Electric
Panasonic Electronic Devices Co., Ltd
Peha
Pennsylvania Breaker LLC
Philips
Polytronics Technology Corporation
Rexel
Sano Corporation
TE Connectivity Ltd
Toshiba Corporation
To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article