Visiongain Publishes Global EWIS Market Report 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Aviation Type (Commercial Aviation, Business and General Aviation, Military Aviation), Component (Wires & Cables, Connectors & Connector Accessories, Electrical Grounding & Bonding Devices, Electrical Splices, Protection Materials, Clamps, Pressure Seals, Others), Application (Avionics, Interiors, Propulsion, Airframe, Others), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) is a wiring device, wire or combination of wired devices that are installed in any area of the airplane with the intention to transmit electrical energy.

• This transmission includes data and signals between two or more intended termination points. The EWIS are capable to generate, distribute and use electrical energy, including their supports and attachments.

• EWIS provide reliability of the electrical system and helps to guarantee the correct operation in an aircraft electrical system.

• A majority of electromagnetic interference of airborne electronic equipment result from serious electromagnetic coupling caused by improper wiring of aircraft EWIS. Thus, the selection of EWIS is done more wisely in commercial aviation and military aviation application.

• The growing use of EWIS in avionics, interiors, propulsion, airframe, others application has increased their market share the global EWIS market.

Market Overview and Trends

• The emergence of new aircraft manufacturers and growing demand for passenger aircraft from emerging countries, such as China and India are contributing to the EWIS market size.

• Lightweight wiring in aircraft as the market desire for network-centric operations with less weighted wires.

• Automatic 3D routing of aircraft electrical wiring interconnection systems

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-ewis-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• The increasing new aircraft orders across the globe and growth in passenger traffic has increased the EWIS market share

• Upgrading existing aircraft with modern technologies with the use of electrically-driven components in new aircraft is anticipated to increase the EWIS market size during the forecast period.

• The booming aviation industry has increased the demand for more electric aircraft. This has further increased the EWIS market growth

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Existing aircraft backlogs and focus of aircraft manufacturers to reduce overall aircraft wiring

• Adoption of wireless technologies due to their advantages

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-ewis-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The EWIS market is segmented on the aviation type, component, application, end user, and geography.

Aviation Type

• Commercial Aviation Market, 2019-2029

• Business and General Aviation Market, 2019-2029

• Military Aviation Market, 2019-2029

Component

• Wires & Cables Market, 2019-2029

• Connectors & Connector Accessories Market, 2019-2029

• Electrical Grounding & Bonding Devices Market, 2019-2029

• Electrical Splices Market, 2019-2029

• Protection Materials Market, 2019-2029

• Clamps Market, 2019-2029

• Pressure Seals Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Avionics Market, 2019-2029

• Interiors Market, 2019-2029

• Propulsion Market, 2019-2029

• Airframe Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

End User

• OEM Market, 2019-2029

• Aftermarket Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the EWIS market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• Boeing signed an agreement with GKN Fokker Elmo for the supply of EWIS to 737, 777 and P8A aircraft.

• Latécoère expanded its presence in Asia Pacific region by launching a new production plant in Belagavi, India. This plant will initially focus on the assembly of wiring harnesses assembly for Dassault Aviation and Thales.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

A.E. Petsche

Akka Technologies

Ametek

Amphenol

Carlisle Companies

Co-Operative Industries Aerospace & Defense (Cia&D)

Ducommun

Elektro Metall Export (EME)

Esterline Corporation

EWIS Colombo

EWIS SOLUTION PVT LTD

GKN Aerospace

Interconnect Wiring

Latécoère

Leviton

Pic Wire & Cable

Radiall

Rockwell Collins

Safran

Te Connectivity

W.L. Gore & Associates

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain