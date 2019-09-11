Visiongain Publishes Global Flame Arrestors Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Air, Liquid), by Media (Fiber Glass, Activated Charcoal/Carbon, Fiber Paper, Metal, and Nonwoven Fabrics), by End Use (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Power Generation and Pharmaceutical), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Filtration is a process in which solid particles present in a suspension are separated from liquid or gas employing a porous medium.

• Industrial gases are needed to be filtered from unnecessary impurities to enhance the quality of the commodities manufactured subsequently. Thereby, industrial filtration is a vital division of an industrial floor.

Market Overview and Trends

• Industrial filtration is widely being used to continuously filtering out the unwanted effluents by means of heavy duty filter media and capturing them within a filter bag.

• The most used fiber paper filtration is the air-source fiber paper filtration that transfers heat between your house and the outside air.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Significant surge in industrialization & urbanization

• Stringent regulations towards industrial waste emissions

• Need of safe working environment in industrial facilities

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Ease of availability of low-cost industrial filtration products

• Rise in renewable energy sources

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Air market, 2019-2029

• Liquid market 2019-2029

Media

• Fiber Glass Market, 2019-2029

• Activated Charcoal/Carbon Market, 2019-2029

• Fiber Paper Market, 2019-2029

• Metal

• Non-woven Fabrics

End Use

• Oil & Gas Market, 2019-2029

• Manufacturing Market, 2019-2029

• Power Generation Market, 2019-2029

• Pharmaceutical

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of the world Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as merger & acquisition and new product launch in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global fiber paper filtration market.

Companies covered in the report include:

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Andritz

Camfil

Cummins

Donaldson

DOW Water & Process Solutions

Eaton

Evoqua Water Technologies

FILTRATION GROUP

Fuji Filters

Gea Group

Green Planet Supply Technologies

Hydac

Lenntech

Mann+Hummel

Modine

Nordic Air Filtration

Stiebel Eltron.

Suez Water Technologies

Trane

Vaillant

Veolia Water Technologies

