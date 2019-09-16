Visiongain Publishes Global Fuel Cell Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Definition:

• A Fuel Cell is an electrochemical device that converts the chemical energy of a fuel and an oxidizing agent into electricity.

• Fuel Cells can easily be coupled with other energy technologies, such as batteries, wind turbines, and solar panels, and can be used to power cell phones, cars and even houses.

Market Overview and Trends

• Fuel Cells are used as a backup power for commercial, industrial and residential buildings and in remote or inaccessible areas.

• They are also used to power vehicles such as forklifts, automobiles, buses, boats, motorcycles and submarines.

• Rising demand for zero-emission vehicles, strict emission norms, and government subsidies in place, are expected to push the growth of the market.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-fuel-cell-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Better fuel efficiency and increased driving range/charge

• Fast refuelling

• Reduced dependency on oil

• Lesser air pollutant emissions produced by Fuel Cells.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Fuel Cells are highly flammable.

• It's hard to detect hydrogen leakages.

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-fuel-cell-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

By Product

• PEMFC Market, 2019-2029

• PAFC Market, 2019-2029

• SOFC Market, 2019-2029

• MCFC Market, 2019-2029

By Application

• Stationary Market

• Transportation Market

• Portable Market

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of the world Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Being a new technology, there are very few companies operating in the Global Fuel Cell market. However, numbers of players are entering in this arena by developing more standardized and cost effective materials.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved bag filter technology across various sectors.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Acta S.p.A

Ballard Power Systems

Bloom Energy

Ceramic Fuel Cells, Ltd

Ceres Power

Dantherm

EnerFuel Inc.

Fronius International GmbH

FuelCell Energy,Inc.

Greenlight Innovation

Hero Future Energies

Hydrogenics Corporation

Logan Energy Ltd

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV

Plug Power

Powercell Sweden AB

SEC Industrial Battery Co

SFC Group

SGL Group.

Thameswey Energy Ltd,

UTC Power Corporation

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain