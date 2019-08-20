Visiongain Publishes Global Gas Sensor Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Product Type (Oxygen (O2)/Lambda Gas Sensors, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Gas Sensors, Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors, Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Gas Sensors, Methyl Mercaptan Sensors, Others), by Technology (Electrochemical, Semiconductor, Solid State/MOS, Photo-Ionization Detector (PID), Catalytic, Infrared, Others), by End User (Medical, Petrochemical and Environmental), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Gas Sensor is the device that detects and quantifies the presence or the concentration of gases in a specific volume, by using the air as the reference environment.

• Gas sensors play a vital role in many Products like those for Products in monitoring automotive exhaust gases (lambda probe) and air quality (AQ sensors)

Market Overview and Trends

• Increasing Adoption of Ultrasonic Sensors.

• Air quality monitoring becoming most important environmental and health need.

• Increase in air quality control levels.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increase in awareness towards environmental degradation is providing new opportunities.

• Petrochemical industry shifting towards gas as the next alternative to fuel the world.

• Rise in industrial needs to monitor gas quality.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Rising investment in the renewable sector can affect the demand for sensors.

• Low acceptance level toward moving to new technologies.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Product Type

• Oxygen (O2)/Lambda Gas Sensors Market, 2019-2029

• Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Gas Sensors Market, 2019-2029

• Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors Market, 2019-2029

• Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Gas Sensors Market, 2019-2029

• Methyl Mercaptan Sensors

• Others

Technology

• Electrochemical Market, 2019-2029

• Semiconductor Market, 2019-2029

• Solid State/MOS Market, 2019-2029

• Photo-Ionization Detector (PID) Market, 2019-2029

• Catalytic

• Infrared

• Others

End User

• Petrochemical Market, 2019-2029

• Medical Sector Market, 2019-2029

• Environmental Sector Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East Market, 2019-2029

• Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved Gas Sensor technology across various sectors.

Companies covered in the report include:

Aeroqual Ltd

Amphenol Corporation AMS AG

BlueSens Gas Sensor Gmb

Bosch Sensortec GmbH Denso Corporation

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

eLichens

Henan Inte Electrical Equipment Co. Ltd

Integrated Device Technology, Inc

Kimo Instruments Membrapor AG

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc Microsens SA

MSA

NGK Insulators Ltd Optosense AS

NGK Spark Plug

Senseair AB

Sensirion

Sensors, Inc

Shenzhen Shanhai Technologies Ltd

SICK AG

Spec Sensors LLC

Techcomp (Singapore) Pte Limited

Trolex Ltd

Winsen

Wise Sensing Inc

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

SOURCE Visiongain