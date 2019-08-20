Visiongain Publishes Global Gas Sensor Market 2019-2029 Report
Aug 20, 2019, 09:00 ET
LONDON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Product Type (Oxygen (O2)/Lambda Gas Sensors, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Gas Sensors, Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors, Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Gas Sensors, Methyl Mercaptan Sensors, Others), by Technology (Electrochemical, Semiconductor, Solid State/MOS, Photo-Ionization Detector (PID), Catalytic, Infrared, Others), by End User (Medical, Petrochemical and Environmental), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Gas Sensor is the device that detects and quantifies the presence or the concentration of gases in a specific volume, by using the air as the reference environment.
• Gas sensors play a vital role in many Products like those for Products in monitoring automotive exhaust gases (lambda probe) and air quality (AQ sensors)
Market Overview and Trends
• Increasing Adoption of Ultrasonic Sensors.
• Air quality monitoring becoming most important environmental and health need.
• Increase in air quality control levels.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Increase in awareness towards environmental degradation is providing new opportunities.
• Petrochemical industry shifting towards gas as the next alternative to fuel the world.
• Rise in industrial needs to monitor gas quality.
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Rising investment in the renewable sector can affect the demand for sensors.
• Low acceptance level toward moving to new technologies.
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Product Type
• Oxygen (O2)/Lambda Gas Sensors Market, 2019-2029
• Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Gas Sensors Market, 2019-2029
• Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors Market, 2019-2029
• Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Gas Sensors Market, 2019-2029
• Methyl Mercaptan Sensors
• Others
Technology
• Electrochemical Market, 2019-2029
• Semiconductor Market, 2019-2029
• Solid State/MOS Market, 2019-2029
• Photo-Ionization Detector (PID) Market, 2019-2029
• Catalytic
• Infrared
• Others
End User
• Petrochemical Market, 2019-2029
• Medical Sector Market, 2019-2029
• Environmental Sector Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East Market, 2019-2029
• Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved Gas Sensor technology across various sectors.
Companies covered in the report include:
Aeroqual Ltd
Amphenol Corporation AMS AG
BlueSens Gas Sensor Gmb
Bosch Sensortec GmbH Denso Corporation
Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
eLichens
Henan Inte Electrical Equipment Co. Ltd
Integrated Device Technology, Inc
Kimo Instruments Membrapor AG
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc Microsens SA
Microsens SA
MSA
NGK Insulators Ltd Optosense AS
NGK Spark Plug
Senseair AB
Sensirion
Sensors, Inc
Shenzhen Shanhai Technologies Ltd
SICK AG
Spec Sensors LLC
Techcomp (Singapore) Pte Limited
Trolex Ltd
Winsen
Wise Sensing Inc
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
