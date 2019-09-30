Visiongain Publishes Global Heat Pump Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Definition:

• Heat pump is used to either pump or move heat from one place to another with the help of electricity.

• It mainly comprises an expansion valve, a condenser, an evaporator, and a compressor.

Market Overview and Trends

• For climates with moderate heating and cooling needs, heat pumps offer an energy-efficient alternative to furnaces and air conditioners.

• The most common type of heat pump is the air-source heat pump, which transfers heat between your house and the outside air.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rise in contribution of heat pumping technology in reduction of co2–emissions

• Surge in government regulations for increasing energy efficiency

• Increasing investments in commercial and residential sectors

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High installation cost of energy-efficient heat pumps

• Dearth of awareness regarding benefits of heat pumps in developing and underdeveloped countries

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Air-to-Air systems market, 2019-2029

• Air-to-Water

Application

• Residential Market, 2019-2029

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

• Industrial Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as merger & acquisition and new product launch in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global heat pump market.

Companies covered in the report include:

Bosch Thermotechnology

Carrier

Daikin

Danfoss

GLEN DIMPLEX

Green Planet Supply Technologies

Ingersoll-Rand

Kensa Heat Pumps

Midea Group

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Modine

Nibe

Nortek

Panasonic

Solarbayer

Stiebel Eltron.

Thermic Energy

Trane

United Technologies

Vaillant

Viessmann

