Visiongain Publishes Global Industrial Gearbox Market 2019-2029 Report

Analysis by Type (Planetary, Helical, Bevel, Spur and Worm), by Design (Parallel, Angled), by Industry (Wind Power, Material Handling, Construction, Metal & Mining, Cement & Aggregate, Food & Beverage), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Industrial gearbox is an enclosed system that transmits mechanical energy to an output device.

• Gearboxes are able to modify their speed, torque, and other attributes to convert the energy into a usable format.

Market Overview and Trends

• Gearboxes are now being used in a variety of devices, for a broad range of purposes. These machines can slow the rate of rotation to increase torque and speed.

• Mechanical gearboxes that are widely used in industrial sectors for functions such as transmitting power between machinery, automation systems, and process units are known as industrial gearboxes.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Surge in demand for energy efficient gearboxes

• Rise in adoption of industrial automation across various industries

• Increasing industrialization in developing economies

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Slowdown of industrialization in developed country such as Europe

• Technical challenges such as overheating, oil leaks, and excessive noise

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Planetary systems market, 2019-2029

• Helical market, 2019-2029

• Bevel market, 2019-2029

• Spur market, 2019-2029

• Worm market, 2019-2029

Design

• Parallel Market, 2019-2029

• Angled Market, 2019-2029

Industry

• Wind Power Market, 2019-2029

• Material Handling Market, 2019-2029

• Construction

• Metal & Mining

• Cement & Aggregate

• Food & Beverage

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America, Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as merger & acquisition and new product launch in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global Industrial Gearbox Market.

Companies covered in the report include:

ABB

Allied Precision Gears Inc.

Ashoka Machine Tools Corporation.

Bauer Gear Motor

Bondioli & Pavesi

Bonfiglioli

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd.

Cleveland Gear Company

Comer Industries

Dana Brevini

Elecon Engineering

Emerson Electric Co.

Griffin Gear Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Klingelnberg GmbH

Modine

NORD drivesystems Pvt. Ltd.

Renold plc

SEW-EURODRIVE

SEW-Eurodrive

Siemens AG

Stiebel Eltron.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Vaillant

Watt Drive Weg Group

