Visiongain Publishes Global Lighting Contactor Market 2019-2029 Report

Market Definition:

• Lighting contactor is an electrically controlled switch, designed to control the flow of electricity and to provide a convenient, safe means for local or remote switching of tungsten or ballast lamp loads.

• Contactors are essential in industrial and commercial applications, distinctly to control large lighting loads and motors.

• A lighting contactor switches runs at a lower but safer load and controls the high voltage/current circuit. Nonetheless, they are infallible like any other device.

Market Overview and Trends

• Lighting contactors are relay switches that controls the flow of electricity through a circuit powering the lighting, using an electromagnet.

• The adoption of Internet of Thing (IoT) in the lighting industry, growing need of energy-efficient, smart control and innovative lighting solutions contribute to the increased demand for are some of the factors driving the market.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increased demand for energy-efficient lighting systems and power management

• Increasing need for safe control lighting

• Increased demand for development of smart cities

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High installation cost and lack of standard regulatory framework

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Mechanically Held Market, 2019-2029

• Electrically Held Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Indoor-Based Market, 2019-2029

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Others

• Outdoor Based Market, 2019-2029

– Highways and Roadways

– Public Places

– Others

End user

• Industrial Market, 2019-2029

• Municipal Market, 2019-2029

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

• Other Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East & Africa Market, 2019-2029

Companies covered in the report include:

ABB

Acuity

CNC Electric Group Co., Ltd

Eaton

Federal Electric

Hager

Hefei Huanxin Technology Development Co Ltd

Legrand

Mingguang Hecheng Electrical Co Ltd

NSI Industries

Ripley Lighting Control

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Shanghai CET Electric Co.Ltd

Siemens

Sprecher Schuh

Wenzhou Fuka Electric Co., Ltd

Wenzhou Kangyu Electrical Co Ltd

Wenzhou Kayal International Trade Co Ltd

Yueqing Aowei Electric Co., Ltd

Yueqing Engelec Electric Technology Co Ltd

Yueqing Senheng Electric Co Ltd

Yueqing Wodu Electric Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Dixsen Electrical Co Ltd

Zhejiang Inte Industrial Electric Co Ltd

Zhejiang Zhongshuo Electric Co Ltd

SOURCE Visiongain