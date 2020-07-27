Visiongain publishes Global Live Vaccines Market Forecast 2020-2030 report

LONDON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global live vaccines market was valued at $10,423.4 mn in 2019 and is anticipated to surpass $ 20,020 mn by 2030. In 2019, the North American segment held 39% of the global live vaccines market.

Report Scope

• Global Live Vaccines Market from 2020-2030

• Forecast of the Global Live Vaccines Market by Type of Product:

• Bacterial

• Viral

• Forecast of the Global Live Vaccines Market by Indication:

• Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV)

• Measles

• Rotavirus

• Tuberculosis

• Yellow Fever

• Others

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these national markets:

• The US

• Canada

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• India

• Brazil

• Mexico

Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the live vaccines market:

This report discusses factors that drive and restrain this market. As well as opportunities and challenges faced by this market.

This report discusses the SWOT & PEST Analyses of the live vaccines market.

Companies covered in the report include:

AstraZeneca

Bavarian Nordic A/S

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Pfizer

Sanofi

Serum Institute of India

Vivaldi Biosciences Inc.

List of Organisations Mentioned in the Report

Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)

American Academy of Family Physicists (AAFP)

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG)

American College of Physicians (ACP),

American Immunization Registry Association

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)

GAVI

IDSA

Immunization Action Coalition

Institutional Review Board (IRB

International Vaccine Institute

National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

National Vaccine Information Center

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association of America (PhRMA)

Public Health Agency of Canada

Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE)

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

The United Nations Children's Fund

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

UNICEF

Universal Immunisation Programme (India)

VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System)

World Health Organization (WHO)

SOURCE Visiongain