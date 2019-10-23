Visiongain Publishes Global Offshore ROV Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Application (Drilling and Well Completion, Construction, Subsea Engineering Services, Remote Subsea Intervention, Tooling Design and Build and Inspection, Repair, and Maintenance Service,) by Type (Observation, Work and Intervention), by Depth (10,000 Feet), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Offshore ROV is a remotely operated vehicle which is unoccupied and highly manoeuvrable underwater robot that is connected to a ship by an umbilical link. These cables transfer houses communications cables, an energy source and information transfer between the crew operating from a land or aboard a vessel floating and the ROV, allowing remote navigation of the vehicle.

• As ROVs capabilities and technologies have improved, the offshore oil and gas industries are relying on ROVs more for drilling support and construction to enable deep-water exploration.

Market Overview and Trends

• In February 2019, under UNEXMIN project a robot named UX-1b was produced. The technology will be seen carrying the specifications of two robots. This guarantees that different sensors will reduce the size, weight and power demands for individual robots to do the mapping and exploration of the flooded mine environment.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rise in Demand for Oil & Gas

• Gas Discoveries & Offshore Oil in Prominent Countries

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Capital-Intensive Market

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Application

• Drilling and Well Completion Market, 2019-2029

• Construction Market, 2019-2029

• Subsea Engineering Services Market, 2019-2029

• Remote Subsea Intervention Market, 2019-2029

• Tooling Design and Build Market, 2019-2029

• Inspection, Repair, and Maintenance Service Market, 2019-2029

Type

• Observation Market, 2019-2029

• Work Market, 2019-2029

• Intervention Market, 2019-2029

Depth

• < 5,000 Market, 2019-2029

• 5,000–10,000 Market, 2019-2029

• >10,000 Feet Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved offshore ROV technology across various sectors.

Companies covered in the report include:

Argus Remote Systems

Atlas Electronik GmbH

BIRNS In

Bluefin Robotics

DWTEK

ECA Group

Fugro

IKM

Kongsberg Maritime

L3 Calzoni

LIGHTHOUSE SpA

Oceaneering International

SAAB AB

Saipem,

Schilling Robotics LLC

SMD

Subsea 7

Technipfmc

Teledyne Technologies LLC

TMT

