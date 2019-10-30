Visiongain Publishes Global Oil and Gas Separation Market 2019-2029 Report
LONDON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Technology (Gravitational and Centrifugal), by Product (Two-Phase Separator, Three-Phase Separator, Scrubber and Other), by Application (Onshore, Offshore, Refinery and Others), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Oil and Gas Separator is a spherical or cylindrical vessel used to separate oil, gas and water from the total fluid stream produced by a well. Separators can be either vertical or horizontal.
• They are installed either in an onshore processing station or on an offshore platform.
• To meet certain process requirements, the oil and gas separators are normally designed in stages, the first stage separator is used for preliminary phase separation, while second and third stage separator are applied for further processed treatment of each individual phase (gas, oil and water)
Market Overview and Trends
• An offshore joint venture between NNPC and FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company (First E&P), signed an agreement with firm Schlumberger in July 2018. The latter will finance $724.1m of the total $1.1bn project cost
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Growing energy demand
• Shift in trend towards developing unconventional resources
• Favorable government policies
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Growing solid handling process issues
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Technology
• Gravitational Market, 2019-2029
• Centrifugal Market, 2019-2029
Product
• Two-Phase Separator Market, 2019-2029
• Three-Phase Separator Market, 2019-2029
• Other Market, 2019-2029
Application
• Onshore Market, 2019-2029
• Offshore Market, 2019-2029
• Refinery Market, 2019-2029
• Other Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as collaborations and mergers in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global oil and gas separation market.
Companies covered in the report include:
ACS Manufacturing Inc
Alfa Laval
Andritz Group
Cameron
Enviro Voraxial Technology Inc
Exterran
Fjords Processing AS
Flottweg SE
FMC Technologies, Inc
Frames Group
GEA Westfalia Separator Group
Halliburton Inc
Hamworthy plc
HAT
HBP
Honeywell
Lanpec
LEFFER
MAHLE Industriefiltration GmbH
Opus
Pall Corporation
Pentair Ltd
ProSep, Inc
Prosernat SA
Ruiji Greatec
Schlumberger Limited
Seair Inc
Seair, Inc
Sulzer Ltd
Surface Equipment
TechnipFMC Plc
Twister
Twister BV
Unidro Spa
Valerus
Wartsila
Worthington
