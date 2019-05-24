Visiongain Publishes Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market by Type (Retina & Glaucoma Examination Products, General Examination Products and Cornea & Cataract Examination Products), by End User (Clinics, Hospitals, and other End User), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Optometry/Eye examination equipment are required for the diagnosis, examination of an eye and treatment of various eye diseases such as cataract, conjunctivitis, glaucoma, and other diseases and abnormalities related to the eye. Optometry equipment includes a wide range of products used to assess vision and diagnose disorders related to both the cornea (anterior) and retina (posterior) of the eye. These devices also identify the power of the intraocular lens (IOL), measure refractive errors as well as measure intraocular pressure (IOP) and analyze the field of vision.

• Eye examination equipment type is segmented into retina and glaucoma examination products, general examination products, and cornea and cataract examination products. Growing emphasis on preventive care and rising demand for early and accurate diagnosis of abnormities related to eye have augmented the market growth.

Market Overview and Trends

• Retina and glaucoma examination products segment have emerged out to be the most lucrative segment in the market owing to the growing prevalence of retinal diseases and glaucoma worldwide.

• The growing emphasis on eye care, rising number of eye specialist centers and soaring demand for ophthalmology equipment have created growth opportunities for the market.

• Growing demand for early and accurate detection of abnormal eye condition along with advent of advanced eye examination devices is estimated to be one of the key trends stimulating market growth.

• The rapid rise in geriatric population and increasing eye disorders provides an opportunity to manufacture novel eye equipment, which opens new avenues in the industry.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Expanding base of geriatric population susceptible to eye diseases are stimulating the market growth.

• Increasing prevalence of eye diseases such as glaucoma, cataract and Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) among others.

• Technological Advancements in eye examination equipment for improving the diagnosis and to control vision impairment is contributing to the market growth.

• Increasing public and private healthcare sectors with the rise in eye specialized centers and clinics equipped with advanced devices have propelled the market growth.

• Government initiatives for visually impaired patients of all age groups such as free of cost eye check-up camps is adding boost to the market growth.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High cost of eye examination equipment.

• Unclear reimbursement policies for eye examination.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Retina and Glaucoma Examination Products Market, 2019-2029

• OCT Scanners

• Fundus Cameras

• Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers

• Ophthalmoscopes

• Retinoscopes

• General Examination Products

• Autorefractors and Keratometers

• Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems

• Tonometers

• Slit Lamps

• Lensmeters

• Chart Projectors

• Cornea and Cataract Examination Products

• Wavefront Aberrometers

• Corneal Topography Systems

• Specular Microscopes

• Optical Biometry Systems

End User

• Clinics Market, 2019-2029

• Hospitals Market, 2019-2029

• Other End Users Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• U.S. Market, 2019-2029

• Canada Market, 2019-2029

• Mexico Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Germany Market, 2019-2029

• UK Market, 2019-2029

• France Market, 2019-2029

• Spain Market, 2019-2029

• Italy Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• China Market, 2019-2029

• Japan Market, 2019-2029

• India Market, 2019-2029

• Australia Market, 2019-2029

• Malaysia Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

• Brazil Market, 2019-2029

• Argentina Market, 2019-2029

• Turkey Market, 2019-2029

• South Africa Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• There are many companies operating in the market, however, number of players are entering in the market by developing more standardized and cost-effective products.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved products across various sectors.

Major Market Players:

• Carl Zeiss, Haag-Streit, Topcon, NIDEK, Heidelberg Engineering, Escalon, Novartis, Valent, Canon, Essilor, Heine Optotechnik, and Luneau Technology.

