Visiongain Publishes Global PV Inverters Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Product (Central, String and Micro), by Voltage (1,500 V), by Deployment Type (On-Grid and Off-grid), by End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Utilities), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• PV Inverter is a type of an electrical converter which converts DC (Direct Current) output of a PV panel into AC (Alternating Current) which can be fed to power grids and local household devices.

• In such systems, power is saved in a battery from PV cells and gets converted into appliance-friendly AC.

Market Overview and Trends

• In June 2017, Total acquired Saft, Total aimed at becoming a pioneer in the renewable energy sector. The acquisition of Saft is part of Total's ambition to increase its development in the fields of renewable energy and electricity.

• In October 2018, SolarEdge entered into agreements to acquire Kokam, a Provider of Li-ion Cells, Batteries, and Energy Storage Solutions.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing demand for renewable energy due to high power consumption

• Reduction in renewable power generation cost

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Continuous pressure on equipment suppliers due to anti-dumping tariffs

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Product

• Central PV Inverter Market, 2019-2029

• String PV Inverter Market, 2019-2029

• Micro PV Inverter Market, 2019-2029

Voltage

• < 1,000 V Market, 2019-2029

• 1,000 – 1,499 V Market, 2019-2029

• > 1,500 V Market, 2019-2029

Deployment Type

• On-Grid Market, 2019-2029

• Off-Grid Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Residential Market, 2019-2029

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

• Industrial Market, 2019-2029

• Utilities Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as product development and product launch in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global PV Inverters market.

Companies covered in the report include:

Advanced Energy

AROS Solar

CEC Great Wall

Chint Group

Danfo

EAST

Elettronica Santerno

Enphase

Fronious International

General Electric

Green Power

Growatt New Energy Technology

Huawei

Ingeteam

JFY Tech

KACO New Energy

KEHUA Group

Klong

Kostal

Panasonic

REFU Elektronik GmbH

SAJ

Samil Power

SatCon

Schneider Electric

Shenzhen KSTAR

Sineng

Solar Edge

SolarMax

SSE

STECA

Tabuchi Electric Co., Ltd

TBEA

The Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd

TMEIC

Xuji

ZTE Quantum

