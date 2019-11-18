Visiongain Publishes Global Robotic Welding Market 2019-2029 Report
Nov 18, 2019, 09:00 ET
LONDON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Spot, Arc and Others), by Payload (150 kg), by End-User (Metals & Machinery, Aerospace & Defence, Electricals & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Robotic Welding is the use of mechanized tools which are programmable and making the welding process completely automated
• Gas metal arc welding, often automated, is not equivalent to robotic welding as human operator prepares the materials which is to be welded. Robotic welding is mainly used for arc and resistance spot welding in large scale operations in automotive industry.
Market Overview and Trends
• Robotic welding market has a presence of significant players such as ABB and Denso, the increase in demand of robotic welding procedures is anticipated to boost the market growth in the forecast period.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Increased Need for Automation and Scalability in the Manufacturing Industry
• Global Economic Growth and Subsequent Growth in Associated Industries
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• High Initial Installation Cost for Small Manufacturing Units
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Type
• Spot Welding Market, 2019-2029
• Arc Welding Market, 2019-2029
• Other Welding Market, 2019-2029
Payload
• <50 kg Market, 2019-2029
• 50–150 kg Market, 2019-2029
• >150 kg Market, 2019-2029
End User
• Metals & Machinery Market, 2019-2029
• Aerospace & Defense Market, 2019-2029
• Electricals & Electronics Market, 2019-2029
• Automotive & Transportation Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as business expansion and product development in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global robotic welding market.
Companies covered in the report include:
ABB
Benchmarking
Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH
CLOOS Robotic Welding
Comau S.P.A
Daihen Corporation
Denso Corporation
Deuma
Drupe Engineering
Fanuc Corporation
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Genesis Systems Group LLC
IGM Robotic Systems Inc
Jgedelenmfg
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
Kuka
Midea Group
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp
O.R. Lasertechnologie GmbH
Panasonic Corporation
Yaskawa Electric Corporation
