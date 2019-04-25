Visiongain Publishes Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market by Product (Chemically Strengthened Glass, Sapphire Glass), by Function (Anti-Microbial, Anti-Corrosion, Anti-Fouling, Anti-Icing, Self-Cleaning, Self-Healing), by Application (Automotive & Transportation, Marine, Building & Construction, Aerospace & Defense), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Scratch-resistant glasses are coated with anti-scratch film coating which makes the glass less prone to scratches than conventional glass. This coating helps the glass maintain its original elegance much longer.

• There are two types of scratch-resistant glasses namely; chemically strengthened glass also called as gorilla glass, and sapphire glass.

• The chemically strengthened glass is largely adopted across various industrial verticals.

Market Overview and Trends

• Scratch-resistant glass provides various benefits such as, better optical clarity, high scratch resistance, and improved impact absorbance. This glass is largely used to prepare watch lenses, smartphone displays, eyeglasses, and smart gadget displays.

• By the means of advanced technology, the glass is improved with a diamond-like surface coating on one side that provides permanent protection and cannot be removed.

• Mass production of such glasses requires simple and cost-effective fabrication method and currently large number of studies are being conducted to develop new and innovative ways to develop scratch resistant glasses.

• High hardness and transparency are critically important characteristics for anti-scratch coatings glasses.

• Recently, a new method was developed to produce transparent scratch resistant glass with the help of the deposition of metallic, opaque aluminium and its subsequent transformation into a transparent oxide.

• Such new methods have a high potential of streamlining the process and making it more cost-effective, while supporting the fabrication of highly scratch resistant thin films with good transparency.

• Layers of scratch-resistant coatings can be applied to all types of glasses, demonstrating the versatility and future potential for applications in glass and display industry.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Technological advancements coupled with a high adoption rate of new technologies

• Growing the penetration of modern electronic appliances such as laptops, smartphones, and LED/LCD have increased the demand for strong, scratch proof screens.

• The demand for wearable smart devices is rapidly increasing which is increasing demand for anti-scratch screens.

• Usage of scratch resistant glass has largely increased in various other industries including healthcare and automotive.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High cost of development

• Restriction towards using lamination and coatings

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The scratch-resistant glass market is segmented on the product, application and geography.

Product

• Chemically strengthened glass Market, 2019-2029

• Sapphire glass Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Smartphones Market, 2019-2029

• Tablets Market, 2019-2029

• LCD/LED Market, 2019-2029

• Automotive Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Major players in the scratch-resistant glass market are collaborating with stakeholder and highly investing in development of improved products.

• In 2017, Apple announced investment of $200 million to invest better scratch-resistant glass.

• Companies such as Corning and Guardian DiamondGuard are launching improved glasses to address the current market needs. This enables the companies to cater substantial share of the global market.

Major Market Players:

Asahi Glass, Corning Glass, Nippon Electric Glass, Guardian, Schott Glass, Rayotek, Rubicon Technology, Crystalwise Technology, Saint-Gobain and Swiss Jewel.

