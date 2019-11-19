Visiongain Publishes Global Scrubber System Market 2019-2029 Report
Nov 19, 2019, 09:00 ET
LONDON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Dry (Sorbent Mixing) and Wet (Design)), by End User (Wastewater Treatment, Food & Agricultural, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Petrochemicals & Chemicals, Marine), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Scrubber Systems is a group of air pollution control devices, used to remove particulate matter and harmful components like Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) and Sulphur Oxides (SOx) from the exhaust streams generated as a result of combustion processes.
• These Scrubber Systems are developed to treat exhaust from auxiliary engines and boilers, onshore and onboard marine vessels, making sure that no damage is done to the environment by toxicity.
Market Overview and Trends
• The surge in awareness regarding pollution control globally is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players in the forecast period.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Growing Stringent Environmental Regulations to Reduce Atmospheric Emissions
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Stringent Legislations Against Disposal of Contaminated Effluents from Scrubber Systems
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Type
• Dry (Sorbent Mixing) Market, 2019-2029
• Wet (Design) Market, 2019-2029
End User
• Wastewater Treatment Market, 2019-2029
• Food & Agricultural Market, 2019-2029
• Oil & Gas Market, 2019-2029
• Pulp & Paper Market, 2019-2029
• Pharmaceuticals Market, 2019-2029
• Petrochemicals & Chemicals Market, 2019-2029
• Marine Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East and Africa World Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as acquisitions and product development in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global Scrubber System market.
Companies covered in the report include:
Airclean Systems
Andritz AG
Beltran Technologies
BETE
Clean Marine AS
Clyde Bergemann
CR Ocean Engineering, LLC
Croll Reynolds Company
EnviPro Engineering
Exterran
Fabritech Engineers
Feen Marine Scrubbers Inc
GPE Scientific
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Kwangsung Co., Ltd
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd
Niigata Power Systems Co., Ltd
Pacific Green Marine Technologies Inc
Pollution System
Tenneco Inc
Thermodyne Boilers
Valmet Corporation
VDL AEC Maritime
