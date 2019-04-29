Visiongain Publishes Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Self-adhesive Labels Market by Type (Release Liner, Linerless), by Nature (Permanent, Removable, Repositionable), by Composition (Composition of Self-Adhesive Labels, Production Process), by End User (Food & Beverages, Consumer Durables, Home & Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Retail Labels), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Self-adhesive labels also called as sticky labels are commonly used as packaging labels with necessary information of the product over it.

• Self-adhesive labels are usually made up of three layers namely; release liner, a layer of adhesive, and the face material.

• Self-adhesive labels are used to display important information regarding the product in brief, such as product's name/brand, product description, barcode, and authentication code.

Market Overview and Trends

• Self-adhesive labels are of two types namely; temporary or removable and permanent.

• Temporary self-adhesive labels are primarily used as price tags or advertisement materials whereas, permanent self-adhesive labels are widely used in electrical and electronic appliances.

• These labels are time-effective, cost-effective, long lasting, versatile, easy to apply, and its appearance boosts the shelf appeal.

• Currently, these labels are the most popular method of labelling products and are dominated the food and beverage industry.

• Along with providing product information of packaged food and drinks, self-adhesive labels also act as a crucial marketing tool for companies in the food and winemaking sector.

• They can help grabbing attention of customers and influence their purchasing choices.

• In addition to consumer packaging, there is an increasing need for self-adhesive labels in the supply chain and logistics sector. These labels allow product batches to be better managed and identified.

• Moreover, growing e-commerce sector also offer significant growth opportunities for the self-adhesive labels manufacturers.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-self-adhesive-labels-market-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Globally, the packaging industry is experiencing tremendous boost. Growing urbanization and increasing consumer income levels in developing economies are collectively driving demand for packaged products.

• This is primarily fueling the consumption of labelling materials such as self-adhesive labels

• Growing e-commerce and food and beverages industries

• growing application of self-adhesive labels in consumer goods and home and personal care industry

• Increasing demand in emerging countries

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Advantages of traditional wet-glue labels over self-adhesive labels

• Lack of awareness about various types of labelling techniques

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-self-adhesive-labels-market-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The self-adhesive labels market is segmented on the type, nature, composition, end user and geography.

Type

• Release Liner Market, 2019-2029

• Linerless Market, 2019-2029

Nature

• Permanent Market, 2019-2029

• Removable Market, 2019-2029

• Repositionable Market, 2019-2029

Composition

• Composition of Self-Adhesive Labels Market, 2019-2029

• Production Process Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Food & Beverages Market, 2019-2029

• Consumer Durables Market, 2019-2029

• Home & Personal Care Products Market, 2019-2029

• Pharmaceuticals Market, 2019-2029

• Retail Labels Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• The key players in the self-adhesive labels market adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies to develop their market position and gain significant market share.

• Companies mainly focus on product launches and partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their product offerings.

• In December 2018 VPF launched environment-friendly self-adhesive label made of grass paper.

• Companies also focus on geographic expansion to enhance their customer base.

Major Market Players:

Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Multi-Color Corporation, UPM-Kymmene, Huhtamaki, Coveris Holdings S.A., Americk Packaging Group Torraspapel Adestor (Part of Lecta Group), Fuji Seal International, and Lintec.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Americk Packaging Group

Avery Dennison

Aztec Label

BSP Labels

C S Labels

CCL Industries

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Etiquette Labels

Etis Slovakia, A.S.

Fuji Seal International

Hansol Paper

Huhtamaki

Inland Label and Marketing Services

Label Craft

Lintec

Multi-Color Corporation

Muroll

Reflex Labels

Royston Labels

Secura Labels

SVS Spol. S R.O.

Terragene

Torraspapel Adestor (Part of Lecta Group)

UPM-Kymmene

VPF

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain