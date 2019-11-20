Visiongain Publishes Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Application (Gasoline, Diesel, Aviation Turbine Fuel, Others), by Product (Deposit Control Additives, Cetane Improvers, Antioxidants, Lubricity Improvers, Cold Flow Improvers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Other), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Fuel Additives are substances that are added to transmission oil and engine oil and coolants to improve their properties. Specialty additives are added to oils and fuels in refineries.

• Specialty Fuel Additives make a contribution to the operational reliability of a car, when added to petrol or diesel, it makes sure that the fuel remains fluid at extreme temperatures below zero These additives also have a cleaning effect on mechanical components.

Market Overview and Trends

• Increase in product developments and business expansion by significant players is anticipated to provide attractive growth opportunities to market players in the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing consumption of bio-fuels

• Regulatory emission standards for light and heavy vehicles

• Growing use of Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD)

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Growing demand for LPG and CNG as transportation fuels

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Application

• Gasoline Market, 2019-2029

• Diesel Market, 2019-2029

• Aviation turbine fuel Market, 2019-2029

• Other Application Market, 2019-2029

Product

• Deposit Control Additives Market, 2019-2029

• Cetane Improvers Market, 2019-2029

• Antioxidants Market, 2019-2029

• Lubricity Improvers Market, 2019-2029

• Cold Flow Improvers Market, 2019-2029

• Corrosion Inhibitors Market, 2019-2029

• Other Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa World Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as product development in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global Specialty Fuel Additives market.

Companies covered in the report include:

Afton Chemical

Armored AutoGroup Incorporated

Ashland Incorporated

Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated

Buckman Laboratories International

Champion Technologies Incorporated

Clorox Company

ConocoPhillips

Dover Chemical, see ICC Industries

DuPont (EI) de Nemours

Ecolab Incorporated

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Groupe SNPE

Huntsman Corporation

ICC Industries Incorporated

Illinois Tool Works Incorporated

Incorporated

Innospec

LyondellBasell Industries

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Rheochemie Gmbh

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Société Anonyme d'Explosifs et de Produits Chimiques SA

Soltex Incorporated

Stepan Company

TPC Group Incorporated

Warren Oil Company Incorporated

