Visiongain publishes Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stem cell technologies and applications market is estimated to have reached US $17,791.8 million 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% in the first half of the forecast period.

Report Scope

• Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market forecasts from 2020-2030

• Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications submarket forecasts from 2020-2030:

• Cancer treatment

• Cardiovascular therapy

• CNS

• Other therapies

• Non-therapeutic applications

• Individual revenue forecast to 2030 for selected top products:

• MSC-100-IV (Mesoblast)

• Hearticellgram-AMI (Pharmicell)

• CardioRel (Reliance Life Sciences)

• Osteocel Plus (NuVasive)

• Trinity Evolution and Elite (Orthofix)

• CARTISTEM (MEDIPOST)

• Analysis of the most promising pipeline therapies in each therapeutic segment

• Discussion on regulatory environments and developments in the US, Japan, Europe and other leading countries

• Analysis of what drives and restrains the market

• This study also discusses other influences on that field, including these:

• Haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT)

• Embryonic stem cells (ESCs), induced pluripotent adult (IPSCs) and parthenogenetic cells

• Uses for umbilical cord blood and related technologies, including cellular and blood banking

• Agents for osteogenesis and treating autoimmune conditions

• Applications in cell-based assays, diagnostics and drug development.

• Key questions answered by this report:

• What is the size of the total stem cells market, and how will the market evolve between 2020 and 2030?

• How will the main segments within the overall stem cells market develop between 2020-2030?

• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall stem cells market, and its individual segments over the next ten years?

• What is the state of stem cell research in the different therapeutic segments?

• What are some of the most prominent companies within this space, and what are their latest developments?

• What are the most promising pipeline therapies in each therapeutic segment?

• What are the revenue prospects for some of the stem cell therapies which have already been approved?

• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the stem cell market?

• What are the main social, technological, economic and political factors that influence this market?

Companies covered in the report include:

AgeX Therapeutics

AllCells

AlloSource

Americord

Angiocrine Bioscience

Anterogen

Apceth

Arteriocyte

Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Athersys, Inc.

Axiogenesis

Baxter Healthcare

BaYi Brain Hospital

BioCardia

BioE

BioEden

Biogenea-Cellgenea

Bioheart, Inc.

Biologic Therapies

BioMet Orthopedics

BioTime Asia

BioTime, Inc

Bloodworks

Bluebird Bio

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Caladrius Biosciences

Calimmune

Caribou

Celgene Corporation

Cell Cure Neurosciences

Cell Targeting

Cellartis

Cellerant Therapeutics, Inc.

Cellular Dynamics

Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Dynamics International

Cephalon

Cesca Therapeutics

Ceylad

China Cord Blood Corporation

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

ClinImmune Labs

Cognate BioServices

Cook General

BioTechnology

Cord Blood America

Cord Blood Registry Systems

Cordlife Group

CordVida

CRISPR Therapeutics

Cryo-Cell

International

CryoCord

CryoHaldco

Cryo-Save

CryoViva

CXR Biosciences

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

Dong-A Pharmaceuticals Co.

ESI BIO

Evotec

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

FDS Pharma

Fondazione Centro San Raffaele

Fondazione Telethon

Forty Seven, Inc.

Fresenius

FUJIFILM Co., Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd.

Geron Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline

HSCI

Humacyte, Inc

Human Stem Cells Institute

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Insception Biosciences

Intellia Therapeutics

IntelliCell Biosciences

International Stemcell Services

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Lifebank Cryogenics

LifebankUSA

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Maxcyte

MedCell Bioscience

MEDIPOST

Medtronic

Mesoblast

Miltenyi Biotec

National Dental Pulp Laboratory

Neurolastem

New England Cord Blood Bank

Nohla Therapeutics

Novartis

NuVasive

Ocata Therapeutics

Omidubicel

Opexa Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics

Orthofix

Osiris

Osiris Therapeutics

Pharmicell

Pharmsynthez

Plasticell

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Quest Biomedical

QYuns Therapeutics

ReCyte Therapeutics

Regenerex

Regeneus

Reliance Life Sciences'

ReNeuron

ReNeuron

ReproCELL

RIKEN

Roche

Roslin Cellab

RTI Biologics

RUSNANO

SanBio

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc.

S-Evans Biosciences

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Spinesmith Partners

St. Jude's

Stemcell Technologies

StemCells

StemCore

StemCyte

StemImmune Inc.

SwissMedic

Tigenix

TransCell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

United Therapeutics Corp

Vericel Corporation

ViaCord

ViaCyte, Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.

Vita34

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

List of Universities and Organisations

American Academy of Pediatrics

American Society of Clinical Oncology

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute

Duke University School of Medicine

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers

Mayo Clinic

Seoul National University

SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center

University of Colorado

University of Minnesota

University of Wisconsin

To see a report overview please e-mail [email protected]

