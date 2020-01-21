Visiongain Publishes Global Switchgear Monitoring System Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (AIS & GIS), Component (Software & Hardware), End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Utilities, Others), Voltage (High, Medium), Monitoring Type (Temperature, Partial Discharge, Others), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

Switchgear Monitoring Systems are broken down to two types (GIS and AIS), gas-insulated high-voltage switchgear (GIS) is a compact metal switchgear containing high voltage components such as disconnectors and circuit-breakers, which can be safely operated in limited spaces. Air Insulated Substation (AIS) on the other hand uses air as the primary dielectric from phase to phase, and phase to ground insulation.

Market Overview and Trends

• In December 2018, IntelliSAW launched a new series of sensors designed for LV asset monitoring, leveraging its Integrated Near-Field Coupling (iNFC) technology.

• In April 2017, ABB launched a new family for molded circuit breakers with the new SACE Tmax XT that offers metering and connectivity features high performance, protection at up to 1,600 A.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Demand for Continuous Monitoring of Switchgears.

• Revival of Investments in the Construction Sector

• Growing Investments in Renewable Energy.

• Demand for Safe and Secure Electrical Distribution Systems.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Stringent Environmental and Safety Regulations for SF6 Switchgears.

• High Cost of Devices.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• AIS Market, 2019-2029

• GIS Market, 2019-2029

Component

• Software Market, 2019-2029

• Hardware Market, 2019-2029

Voltage

• High Market

• Medium Market

Monitoring Type

• Temperature Market, 2019-2029

• Partial Discharge Market, 2019-2029

• Other Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Industrial Market, 2019-2029

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

• Utilities Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved switchgear monitoring system technology across various sectors in different regions.

Companies covered in the report include:

ABB

Eaton

Emerson

Fortive

General Electric

Independent Power Engineering Consultants

IntelliSAW

Koncar – Electrical Engineering Institute. Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

Senseor

Siemens AG

Tiara Vibrasindo Pratama

Trafag

