Visiongain Publishes Global Temporary Power and Cooling Market 2019-2029 Report
Jan 22, 2020, 09:00 ET
LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Power Rating (Up To 500kVA, 501–1,000 kVA, 1,001–1,250 kVA, and Above 1,250 kVA), Equipment (AHU, Cooling Tower, Air Conditioner, Chiller), by Application (Military, Manufacturing, Marine, Construction, Oil & Gas, Utilities, Real Estate & Data Center and Events), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Temporary power and cooling equipment is a kind of a power generator and cooler provided for short term processes which require uninterrupted power supply
• It can be essentially used in heavy construction, oil & gas, utilities, marine and manufacturing
Market Overview and Trends
• In February 2018, Aggreko has acquired a provider of special specialized medium and high voltage electrical distribution known as A Contact Electric Rentals, LP
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Less turnaround times
• Large number of events in the region
• Power shortage during high-demand periods
• Rise in GDP contribution from the non-oil sectors
• Growth in construction and infrastructure investments
• Expansion of it and data center projects
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Rise in investments
• Rigorous environmental norms
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Power Rating
• Up To 500kVA Market, 2019-2029
• 501–1,000 kVA Market, 2019-2029
• 1,001–1,250 kVA Market, 2019-2029
• Above 1,250 kVA Market, 2019-2029
Equipment
• AHU Market, 2019-2029
• Cooling Tower Market, 2019-2029
• Air Conditioner Market, 2019-2029
• Chiller Market, 2019-2029
Application
• Military Market
• Manufacturing Market
• Marine Market
• Construction Market
• Oil & Gas Market
• Utilities Market
• Real Estate & Data Center Market
• Events Market
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East and Africa and Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved Temporary Power and Cooling technology across various sectors.
Companies covered in the report include:
Aggreko
Al Faris Group
Al Shola
Altaaqa
Andrews Sykes Climate Rental
Argonaut
Atco Power
Atlas Copco
Byrne Equipment Renta
Cummins Arabia
Diamond Environmental Services
Energyst Rental Solutions
Flow Air & Power Solution
Geo Rental Solutions
Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation
Jassim Transport
Johnson Controls
Kohler
Rental Solutions & Services
Smart Energy Solutions
Speedy Hire
Stevedoring Co
Temp-Power
Trane Rental Services
Trinity Power Rentals
United Rentals
