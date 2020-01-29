Visiongain Publishes Global Tight Gas Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Application (Power Generation, Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Transportation), by End User (Power and Others), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Tight Gas is natural gas trapped within a rock which has extremely low permeability—typically sandstone or limestone. Tight gas is known to be an unconventional source of natural gas as it requires significant hydraulic fracturing.

• Once a well is drilled to the bottom to a tight gas deposit, artificial stimulation can be used to enable the flow of tight gas from the rock. Hydraulic fracturing is one main method which is used to access the gas, and this method requires breaking apart the rocks by pumping the well full of high-pressure fracking fluids.

Market Overview and Trends

• In June 2019, Total signed an agreement with Toshiba to take over its portfolio of liquefied natural gas (LNG)

• In May 2019, Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced its plans to acquire an oil-block stake in a second deal in South Africa's relatively unexplored waters.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Technological advancements in hydraulic fracturing.

• Rise in investments in Oil & Gas Industry.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Toxic chemicals known to cause adverse health effects.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Application

• Power Generation Market, 2019-2029

• Industrial Market, 2019-2029

• Residential Market, 2019-2029

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

• Transportation Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Power Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of the World Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• A number of mergers & acquisitions, agreements and other developmental strategies are anticipated to occur in the global tight gas industry in the forecast period.

Companies covered in the report include:

Anadarko

British Petroleum

Canadian Natural

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

PetroChina

Royal Dutch Shell

Sinopec

Total

YPF

