Visiongain Publishes Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Aircraft Type (Ultralight Aircraft, Light Aircraft), Technology (Manned, Composites), Propulsion (Electric/Hybrid, Conventional Fuel), Material (Aluminum, Composites, Others), End Use (Civil & Commercial, Military), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Ultralight aircraft are also known as the microlight aircraft, is lightweight fixed-wing aircraft with capacity of one or two people.

• The ultralight aircrafts are specially designed for the recreational purposes for short distance flying. The ultralight aircraft's features, weight, and the speed limit are designed as per the requirements in various regions.

• The aviation authorities in various countries has set up definitions of lightweight, slow-flying airplanes that could be subject to minimum regulations.

• The rapidly expanding tourism industry in the major economies is promoting the use of the ultralight aircrafts. This is helping the steady growth in the ultralight aircraft market worldwide.

• The growing use of ultralight and light aircraft in civil & commercial applications has increased the its ultralight and light aircraft market share.

Market Overview and Trends

• Increasing interest in air sports such as aerial acrobatics has increased the adoption of the ultralight aircraft across the world. This has boomed the ultralight and light aircraft market trend

• Furthermore, ultralight aircraft has being widely used in military as well as civil & commercial operations due to their role in investigation procedures on the front lines.

• Increasing importance by market players on aircraft regulations and technological advances is estimated to enhance the ultralight and light aircraft market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing investments in the use of ultralight aircraft for recreation and sports by amateur pilots is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

• The growing trend of better performance and speed provided by the ultralight aircraft market players with ability to take off and land in very small airstrips will increase the ultralight and light aircraft market growth in the coming years.

• Moderate costs and less maintenance the key factors to boost the sales of ultralight aircraft. Also the advantages of hybrid-electric propulsion over traditional propulsion will also boost ultralight and light aircraft market size.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• The absence of standards for flying ultralight aircraft and fluctuations in the pattern of aircraft deliveries, along with safety concerns with aircraft design are the major restraints for limiting the ultralight aircraft market growth.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The ultralight and light aircraft market is segmented on the aircraft type, technology, propulsion, material, end use, and geography.

Aircraft Type

• Ultralight Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

• Light Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

Technology

• Manned Market, 2019-2029

• Unmanned Market, 2019-2029

Propulsion

• Electric/Hybrid Market, 2019-2029

• Conventional Fuel Market, 2019-2029

Material

• Aluminum Market, 2019-2029

• Composites Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

End Use

• Civil & Commercial Market, 2019-2029

• Military Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the ultralight and light aircraft market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• Lift Aircraft, a startup company unveils an ultralight aircraft made for fun flights, with Seattle on its radar screen.

• Airframes Alaska collaborated with Beringer Aero, a French wheel-and-brake manufacturer company to develop the new lightweight backcountry airplane tire specifically for European light-sport aircraft (LSA).

Companies covered in the report include:

Aeropro

American Legend Aircraft

Aston Martin

Autogyro GmbH

Cirrus Aircraft

Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.R.L.

Evektor-Aerotechnik

Flight Design General Aviation GmbH

Joby Aviation

Karem Aircraft Inc.

Kitty Hawk

Lift

Lilium GmbH

Neva Aerospace

Opener

P&M Aviation

Pilatus Aircraft

Piper Aircraft

Pipistrel D.O.O Ajdovšèina

Quicksilver Aircraft

Textron Inc.

Volocopter GmbH

Vulcan Air

Wing

XTI Aircraft Company

