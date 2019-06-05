Visiongain Publishes Global Wound Care Biologics Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Wound Care Biologics Market by Product (Biologic Skin Substitutes and Topical Agents), by Wound Type (Ulcer, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds and Burns) and by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) and Other (Burn Centers and Wound Clinics)), Opportunity Analysis and Industry Global Forecast

Market Definition:

• Wound Care Biologics are used to enhance natural repair mechanism and is an evolving technology widely used in wound care management. The healing of various wounds is a complex process that involves the activation and synchronization of intracellular, intercellular and extracellular elements.

• Wound care biologics are intended to facilitate the re-establishment of the innate repair mechanism by involving the biological agents such as skin substitutes and topical agents.

Market Overview and Trends

• Wound care biologics are used to cure deep and open wounds and is categorized into acute and chronic wounds

• Wound care biologics are exponentially being used in the recent times that enhances natural repair mechanisms. Stem cells and scaffolds have emerged out to be the most preferred approaches for curing various wounds

• The rapid rise in the geriatric population are more vulnerable to the chronic diseases such as diabetic foot ulcers have contributed immensely for the significant market growth.

• Trauma and burn injuries are the other prime factors supplementing the market growth. Burn injuries are usually hard to heal, wherein wound care biologics are widely used and hence, driving the market growth.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rise in prevalence of diabetes and diabetic foot ulcers across the globe is the prime reason to drive the market growth by soaring the demand for wound care biologics.

• Growing cases of traumatic events, increasing burn injuries and rapid rise in geriatric population have further supplemented the market growth.

• The introduction of novel wound care biologics will foster the industry growth in the foresee future. Moreover, the growing demand for wound care biologics to prevent severe complications related to chronic wounds such as hospitalization, high risk of infection and amputation has further propelled the market growth.



Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High cost of wound care biologics.

• High risk of skin substitute failure has restrained the market growth.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Product

• Biologic Skin Substitutes Market, 2019-2029

– Human Donor Tissue-Derived Products Market, 2019-2029

– Acellular Animal-Derived Products Market, 2019-2029

– Biosynthetic Products Market, 2019-2029

• Topical Agents Market, 2019-2029

Wound Type

• Ulcer Market, 2019-2029

– Pressure Ulcer Market, 2019-2029

– Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market, 2019-2029

– Venous Ulcer Market, 2019-2029

– Other Ulcers Market, 2019-2029

• Surgical and Traumatic Wounds Market, 2019-2029

• Burns Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Hospitals Market, 2019-2029

• Ambulatory surgery center (ASC) Market, 2019-2029

• Other (Burn Centers and Wound Clinics) Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Being a novel treatment modality in the industry, there are few focused companies operating in the wound care biologics market. However, number of players are entering in this arena by developing more standardized and cost effective products.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved products across various sectors.

Major Market Players:

• Acelity L.P., Inc., ConvaTec Group plc, Smith & Nephew plc, Cardinal Health, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Medela AG, Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc. and Talley Group Ltd are the key players included in the market.

