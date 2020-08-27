Visiongain publishes Grid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy storage is the process of capturing the produced energy in devices. These devices discharge energy at any time desired by the user. Energy storage typically refers to a cluster of technologies which is dependent on the application. Some of the functions of energy storage include arbitrage, frequency regulation, demand shifting & peak shaving, integration of variable renewables, e-mobility, and seasonal storage. Energy storage is varied subject covering battery storage for domestic PV installations of a few kW to pumped hydro systems of several hundred MW. These systems also have varied response times from frequency responses for grid operators to seasonal storage in hydro reservoirs.

Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Dynamics:

• Increasing Electricity Production and Demand

• Rising Energy Prices Indirectly Incentivize Grid-Scale Battery Storage

• Investments in Research, Development and Demonstration Projects

• The Importance of Renewable Energy Integration

• Smart Grids and Distributed Power Generation Systems

• The Developing Electric Vehicle Market

• The Role of Changing National Policies towards Energy Storage

• The Potential of Deregulating the Electric Utility Markets

• Growing Experience Monetizing Storage

• Ancillary Services Issues

• System Lifetime Cost

• Conservatism in the Utility Industry May Hinder Growth

• The Policy and Regulatory Challenges Ahead

• The Impact of Weak Market Demand for Grid-Scale Battery Storage

• Competition from Other Energy Storage Technologies

• Limited Cost Recovery Opportunities

• Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Energy Storage

Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Segmentation 2020-2030:

Segmentation by Type, 2020-2030 (USD Million, MW)

• Lithium-Ion

• Sodium-Based

• Flow Batteries

• Advanced Lead Acid

• Others

Segmentation by Application, 2020-2030 (USD Million, MW)

• Utility

• Commercial

• Residential

Segmentation by Geography, 2020-2030 (USD Million, MW)

• North America

– U.S.

– Canada

• Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia Pacific

• Central & South America

– Brazil

– Chile

– Mexico

– Rest of Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market: Top 10 Companies

• Panasonic Corporation

• SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

• LG Chem

• BYD COMPANY LIMITED

• GS Yuasa Corporation

• Hitachi, Ltd

• Tesla Energy Operations (SolarCity)

• General Electric Company

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

Companies covered in the report include:

ABB Ltd

AEG Power Solutions B.V.

Aggreko Plc

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

Electrovaya

General Electric Company

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NGK Insulators

Nidec Industrial Solutions

OutBack Power Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

Saft Groupe SA

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

SMA Solar Technology

SOCOMEC Group S.A.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Tesla Energy Operations (SolarCity)

