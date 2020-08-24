Visiongain Publishes Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2020-2030 Report

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts ($bn) by Type of Application (Industrial, Automotive, Consumer, Renewable & Grid Energy Storage), by Component (Cathode, Anode, Electrolytic), by Cathode (LCO, LFP, NMC, LMO, NCA, Lithium Titanate), by Anode (Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite, Other), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, South America) Plus 22 Countries. Including Analysis of 16 Leading Companies

Visiongain values the lithium-ion battery market at $43.8bn in 2019.

The lithium-ion battery market is anticipated to witness continual growth during the forecast period. In 2019, Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively represented more than half of the revenue share of the overall market. The largest segment in terms of revenue contribution is the automotive industry. This is primarily attributed to the growth in demand for lithium-ion batteries for electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

This brand-new in-depth report lithium-ion battery market, 2020-2030 describes trends in the market both quantitatively and qualitatively. In recent years, the global lithium-ion battery market, 2020-2030 market has developed as the popularity of lithium-ion batteries in both developed and developing nations has increased at a significant pace especially in the automotive industry. Fluctuating crude oil prices and rising political instability has led to increased demand for alternative energy sources. The global automotive market is rapidly shifting towards the next generation vehicles such as HEVs, PHEVs and EVs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and dependency on crude oil. Lithium-ion batteries are the most appropriate technology for the electric vehicles due to its high energy efficiency, long shelf life and reasonable cost.

The key growth driver

Lithium ion batteries cost has been decreased by 87% from the 2010 levels, and it is estimated to fall lower than $100/kWh within the forecasting period, contributing to the increased popularity of the lithium ion technology Increasing usage of lithium-ion batteries in industrial applications and the automotive sector is anticipated to boost the market growth. Also, the demand for lithium-ion batteries is majorly driven by consumer electronics due to rapid evolution in mobile technologies and communication services including laptops, computers, cell phones and tablets. Compared with other traditional battery technologies, lithium-ion batteries have an advantage towards faster charging, high power density and light weight packaging. Additionally, an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) has led to the rise in the participation of foreign and private players that boost retail infrastructure. Visiongain notes that many vendors are focused towards product launch, entering into strategic collaboration and mergers & acquisition with leading players to enhance their technological capabilities and market presence. The lithium-ion battery industry is responding with enhanced products, making full use of technological advances in lithium-ion battery production. This market has great developmental potential, both strategically and commercially. In addition, prominent vendors in the market are focused towards expanding their market presence to outperform competitors. Are you capturing as large a part of this market as you should be? This report will ensure you do.

In particular, Lithium-ion Battery market report concentrates on the following essential aspects of the packaging industry:

Sales forecasts 2020-2030

Examination of strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats facing the lithium-ion battery industry

Identify the market structure through insightful val

Analysis of the prospects for lithium-ion batteries

Geographical breakdown of the lithium-ion battery market, including the leading emerging markets of China and India

and Coverage of future trends in lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing

Identification of key industrial players in the lithium-ion battery market.

The Lithium-ion Battery Market Report 2020-2030 examines the lithium-ion battery market comprehensively, using unique primary and secondary research. Also included are company profiles. Exclusively, Visiongain have applied their in-house analytical techniques for financial forecasting and analysis of drivers and restraints. Now available to you this comprehensive market-based report with detailed analyses, forecasts and informed opinion will be essential to your lithium-ion battery market development.

Visiongain predicts that government mandates and regulations for reduced vehicle emissions will significantly expand the market for lithium-ion batteries, contributing to rapid sales growth during the period 2020 to 2030

• 265 tables, charts and graphs

• Global Lithium-Ion Battery forecasts from 2020-2030

• Lithium-Ion Battery submarket forecasts by application from 2020-2030

• Industrial Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Consumer Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Renewable & Grid Energy Storage Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Lithium-Ion Battery submarket forecasts by component from 2020-2030

• Cathode Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Anode Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Electrolytic Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• National/Regional Lithium-Ion Battery forecasts from 2020-2030

• North America Lithium-Ion Battery forecast 2020-2030

• US Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Canada Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Mexico Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Europe Lithium-Ion Battery forecast 2020-2030

• Germany Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• France Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Italy Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• UK Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Spain Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Russia Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Norway Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Netherlands Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Rest of Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery forecast 2020-2030

• China Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Japan Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• South Korea Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• India Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Indonesia Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Australia Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Rest of Asia Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• South America Lithium-Ion Battery forecast 2020-2030

• Argentina Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Brazil Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Rest of Latin America Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Middle East & Africa Lithium-Ion Battery forecast 2020-2030

• Saudi Arabia Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• UAE Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• South Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Rest of Middle East & Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2020-2030

• Supporting analysis explaining the trends

• Profiles of key players

• Panasonic Corporation

• Toshiba Corporation

• Johnson Controls

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

• LG Chem Ltd.

• BYD Co. Ltd.

• GS Yuasa Corporation

• Hitachi Ltd

• Sony Energy Devices Corporation

• Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC)

• Phillips

• Tesla

• Renault Group

• Umicore S.A.

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Sumitomo Corporation

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Showa Denko K.K.

The lithium-ion market is forecast for continual growth. With a Visiongain report, you can learn how the development of this market could affect you. With 265 tables, charts and graphs, this 252-page report will be of interest to you.

Companies covered in the report include:

