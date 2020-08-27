Visiongain publishes Military Embedded Systems Market 2020-2030 report
Revenue Prospects by Architecture (Hardware, Software), by Component (Processor, GPU, DSP, ICP, Switches & Routers, Other Components), by Application (ISR, Communication Equipment, Computer & Consoles, Cyber/Networking, Combat/Vetronics, Command and Control, Electronic Warfare Equipment), by Platform (Land, Air, Naval), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa), Plus Analysis of Leading Companies
Aug 27, 2020, 08:00 ET
LONDON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Embedded Systems–our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues
Where is the Military Embedded Systems market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2030, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.
This Visiongain report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry.
Discover how to stay ahead
Our 349 pages report provides 250+ tables, 250+ charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Military Embedded Systems Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.
Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects
• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.
Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets
Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are following segments, each forecasted at a global and regional level.
Military Embedded Systems Market by Architecture
• Hardware
• Software
Military Embedded Systems Market by Component
• Processor
• Graphical Processing Unit
• Digital Signal Processor
• IP Core Chip
• Switches & Routers
• Others
Military Embedded Systems Market by Application
• Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance
• Communication Equipment
• Computers & Consoles
• Cyber/Networking
• Combat/ Vetronics
• Command and Control
Military Embedded Systems Market by Platform
• Land
• Air
• Naval
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 13 leading national markets:
North America:
• U.S.
• Canada
Europe (EU):
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC):
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa (MEA):
• GCC
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
Latin America:
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Military Embedded Systems market:
• Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
• Advantech Co. Ltd.
• Airbus SE
• Altium
• BAE Systems plc
• Boeing Company
• Concurrent Technologies PLC
• Curtiss-Wright Corporation
• Elbit Systems Ltd.
• Eurotech S.p.A.
How the Military Embedded Systems Market report helps you
In summary, our 349 pages report provides you with the following knowledge:
• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 5 regional and 13 key national markets – See forecasts for the Military Embedded Systems market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Africa and GCC.
• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 38 of the major companies involved in the Military Embedded Systems market
Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.
To request a report overview of this report please email [email protected]
Email [email protected] to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
ABACO SYSTEMS
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
Advantech Co. Ltd.
Airbus SE
Altium
Artesyn
BAE Systems plc
Boeing Company
Concurrent Technologies PLC
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
dB Control
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Eurotech S.p.A.
Excalibur Systems
Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc.
FLIR Systems
General Dynamics Corporation
General Micro Systems Inc.
Harris Corporation
Honeywell International
Intel Corporation
Israel Aerospace Industries
L-3 Technologies Inc.
Leidos
Leonardo S.P.A
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Mercury Systems, Inc.
Microsemi Corporation
North Atlantic Industries, Inc.
Northrop Grumman
QinetiQ
Radisys Corporation
Raytheon Company
S&T Group
Telephonics Corporation: Recent Initiatives
Textron Inc.
Thales S.A.
Xilinx
Associations Mentioned in the Report
Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)
French Armed Forces
French Ministry of the Armed Forces
German Armed Forces
German Defence Ministry
Indian Navy
Indonesian Air Force
Israeli Air Force
Israeli Navy
Italian Army
Japan Ministry of Defence
Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division
Royal Air Force
Royal Australian Navy
Royal Netherlands Air Force
Royal Norwegian Air Force
RSAF
Southeast Alaska Measurement Facility
Spanish Army
Surface-to-Air Missile Operations Center
UK Ministry of Defence
US Airforce
US Army
US Army Communications-Electronics Command
US Army Geospatial Center
US Coast Guard
US Department of Defence (DoD)
US intelligence community
US Marine Corps
US Navy
