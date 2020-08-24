Visiongain publishes Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Forecast 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasal Sprays: Non-Pressurised Containers & Pressurised Containers, Nasal Drops & Liquids, Nasal Gels, Nasal Powders; Multi Dose Nasal Devices, Bi-Dose Nasal Devices, Unit Dose Nasal Devices; Allergic and Non-Allergic Rhinitis, Nasal Congestion, Asthma; Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Vaccination Centres

The Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market is estimated at $44,385 m in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020-2025. In 2019, the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market was dominated by the nasal sprays submarket which held 33.2% of the overall market.

Report Scope

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market.

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by the dosage form:

– Dosage Form: Nasal Sprays, Nasal Drops & Liquids, Nasal Gels, Nasal Powders

– Nasal Sprays: Non-pressurized Containers and Pressurized Containers

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by System:

– Nasal Unidose Devices

– Nasal Bi Dose Devices

– Nasal Multi Dose Devices

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by Application:

– Asthma

– Allergic and Non-Allergic Rhinitis

– Nasal Congestion

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by End User:

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgery Center

– Specialty Clinics

– Vaccination Centers

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the leading national markets:

– United States

– Canada

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Nordic

– Benelux

– Rest of Western Europe

– Russia

– Poland

– Rest of Eastern Europe

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– North Africa

– Rest of MEA

• This report profiles the leading companies that market nasal drug delivery devices:

– 3M Company

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– GlaxoSmithKline plc

– Johnson & Johnson

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Pfizer Inc.

– Teleflex Incorporated

– Naveh Pharma Ltd.

– OptiNose US, Inc.

– Pendopharm

– AptarGroup, Inc.

• This report provides qualitative analysis of the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market. This report discusses the Porter's Five Forces Analysis, as well as the Drivers and Challenges of this market.

This report provides qualitative analysis of the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market. This report discusses the Porter's Five Forces Analysis, as well as the Drivers and Challenges of this market.

Companies covered in the report include:

3M Company

Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology

American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology

American Hospital of Paris

American Thoracic Society

AptarGroup, Inc.

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

AstraZeneca

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BREATH

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Eli Lilly and Company

European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI

Food and Drug Administration

GlaxoSmithKline plc

International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF)

International Severe Asthma Forum (ISAF

International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC)

International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC)

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW)

National Health Insurance (NHI)

Naveh Pharma Ltd.

Nemera

Neurelis, Inc.

Nordic Severe Asthma Network (NSAN)

OptiNose US, Inc.

Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development

Pendopharm

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Agency (PDMA)

Phronesis

Sanofi-aventis

Spanish National Guideline for the Management of Asthma

Teleflex Incorporated

UCB

Upsher-Smith Laboratories

World Allergy Organization Journal

World Health Organization

To see a report overview please e-mail [email protected]

