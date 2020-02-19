Visiongain Publishes Pet Food Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Birds), Product Type (Dry Pet Food, Wet Pet Food, Veterinary Diets, Treats/Snacks and Organic Products), Ingredient Type (Animal-derived, Plant-derived, Cereals and Cereal Derivatives), Sales Channel (Specialized Pet Shops, Internet Sales and Hypermarkets), Pricing Type (Economic Segment, Premium Segment and Super-premium Segment), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Pet Food is prepared for consumption of food by pets like dogs, cats, birds.

• Products like pet treats, biscuits, training foods are used to feed pets.

• Food with balanced diet containing proteins, vegetables, rice are used as organic pet food.

Market Overview and Trends

• Pet Food are commercial feed prepared for the consumption of the pets, supplements or the food intended as sole ration.

• The increase in the number of pet owners over the past few years has led to extensive demand for pet food.

• The product availability and awareness about pet food among the consumers leads to market growth.

• Buyers are looking for products, which are locally grown, or natural, or have digestive benefits.

• Moreover, the trends of rising obesity among the pets also has led people to follow human health trends, with foods to support weight loss.

• Pet Food Associations and Federations have introduced strict legislation for the manufacturers to produce safe and high-quality pet food.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• As the demand for pet food has increased, manufacturers have also increased their knowledge of pet nutrition.

• Products manufactured ensures palatability and also meet the nutritional requirements of pets.

• Products specific to the breed, age and size of pets in smaller, disposable, single-serve containers are being manufactured.

• Pet food companies are developing organic variants which are made using ingredients that are grown without the use of pesticides, synthetic fertilisers, hormones or antibiotics leading to increased consumer's interests.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Increase in essential raw materials such as corn, wheat and soybeans has led to the increase in the prices

• Meat rendering issue is also affecting the market.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The Pet Food Market is segmented on the animal type, product type, ingredient type, sales channel, pricing type and geography.

Animal Type

• Dogs Food Market, 2019-2029

• Cats Food Market, 2019-2029

• Birds Food Market, 2019-2029

• Other Animals Food Market, 2019-2029

Product Type

• Dry Pet Food Market, 2019-2029

• Wet Pet Food Market, 2019-2029

• Veterinary Diets Market, 2019-2029

• Treats/Snacks Food Market, 2019-2029

• Organic Products Food Market, 2019-2029

Ingredients Type

• Animal-derived Food Market, 2019-2029

• Plant-derived Food Market, 2019-2029

• Cereals and Cereal Derivatives Food Market, 2019-2029

• Other Ingredient Food Market, 2019-2029

Sales Channel Type

• Specialised Pet Shops Market, 2019-2029

• Internet Sales Market, 2019-2029

• Hypermarkets Market, 2019-2029

• Other Sales Channels Market, 2019-2029

Pricing Type

• Economic Segment Market, 2019-2029

• Premium Segment Market, 2019-2029

• Super-premium Segment Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• The market consists of numerous small and large manufacturers competing in terms of prices and quality.

• The key players in the Pet Food Market are focusing towards food products that address health concerns.

• Formation of secure cooperation, coalitions, strategic alliances, and especially a wave of mergers and acquisitions within the industry.

Companies covered in the report include:

