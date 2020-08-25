Visiongain publishes Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast 2020-2030 report
Aug 25, 2020, 08:00 ET
LONDON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospects for Attenuated Vaccine, Inactivated Vaccine, Fluoroquinolones, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines
The global vaccine contract manufacturing market was worth $2,241.6m in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020-2025.
Report Scope
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the global vaccine market
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the global vaccine contract manufacturing market
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the global vaccine contract manufacturing market by type:
• Attenuated Vaccines
• Inactivated Vaccines
• Fluoroquinolones
• Subunit Vaccines
• Toxoid Vaccines
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the global vaccine contract manufacturing market by workflow:
• Downstream Processing: the revenues are further broken down into Fill & Finish Operations, Analytical & QC Studies, Packaging
• Upstream Processing: the revenues are further broken down into Mammalian Expression Systems, Bacterial Expression Systems, Yeast Expression Systems, Baculovirus/Insect Expression Systems, Other Upstream Processing
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the leading regional and national markets:
• North America: the revenues are further broken down into the US and Canada
• Europe: the revenues are further broken down into the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain
• Asia-Pacific: the revenues are further broken down into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America: the revenues are further broken down into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa: the revenues are further broken into Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa
The regional markets are further broken down by type and workflow.
• Discussion and profiles of the leading players in the vaccine contract manufacturing market:
• AbbVie
• Baxter BioPharma Solutions
• Boehringer Ingelheim
• Catalent
• Charles River Laboratories
• IDT Biologika
• Lonza
• Meridan Lifescience
• Pfizer
• And many more
• A SWOT analysis discussing the industry trends, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
• Discussion on vaccine manufacturing technologies covering new substrates for vaccine production, next-generation expression systems and vectors, equipment trends, pre-filled syringes and vaccines, lyophilization and vaccine manufacturing, cell-based techniques.
• Key Questions Answered by this Report:
• How is the vaccine contract manufacturing market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the vaccine contract manufacturing market?
• What are the market shares of the leading segments of the vaccine contract manufacturing market in 2019?
• What is the value of the leading sectors in important regions of the world?
• What will be the main driver of the overall market from 2020 to 2030?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?
• Will leading national vaccine contract manufacturing markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
• How will the market shares of the leading national markets change by 2030 and which country will lead the market in 2030?
• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2030?
Companies covered in the report include:
AbbVie
Allevi
AMRI
Anacor
Arabio
AstraZeneca
Avid Bioservices
Baxter BioPharma Solutions
Baxter International Inc.
Beijing Tiantan Biological Products
BioKangtai
BioNTech
Bit Bio
Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals Gmbh
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Catalent, Inc.
Charles River Laboratories
DiNAQOR AG
Frost & Sullivan
Galderma
Gardasil
GE Healthcare
GenePOC Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline
GSAL
HemaCare Corporation
Hospira
IDT Biologika GmbH
Indapta Therapeutics
JSR Life Sciences
KBI Biopharma
LONZA
MaSTherCell
Merck KGaA
Meridian Life Science
Navrogen Inc.
Novartis
Pfizer CentreOne
Pfizer Inc.
PRA Health Sciences
Roche
Sanofi S.A.
Spirig Pharma
ThermoVax
Zumutor Biologics, Inc.
Other Organisations Mentioned in This Report
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
Center for Disease Control (CDC)
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)
Contract Pharma Outsourcing Survey
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
Emory University
European Medical Agency
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Global Vaccine Action Plan
Government of Canada
Gulf Cooperation Council Member States
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
PATH
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
United Nations Children's Fund
World Health Assembly
World Health Organisation (WHO)
SOURCE Visiongain