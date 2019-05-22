Visiongain Report Analyses Leading Players Within the Carbon Capture and Storage Market

LONDON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Profiles of Leading Companies Operating Within the Carbon Capture and Storage Market Including Financial and Market Share Analysis (No. of Projects, $Million) Plus Project Tables

The Report Will Answer Questions Such as:

• Who are the leading companies in the carbon capture and storage industry?

– What is their strategy?

– What is their existing capacity and number of projects?

– What are the companies' recent developments?

• What is driving and restraining the carbon capture and storage market?

• What are the Political, Economic, Social and Technological issues facing the carbon capture and storage market?

How will you benefit from this report?

• This Visiongain report you will keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• This report will allow you to reinforce strategic decision-making based upon definitive and reliable market data

• You will learn how to exploit new technological trends

• You will be able to realise your company's full potential within the market

• You will better understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities and partnerships

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-20-companies-in-carbon-capture-and-storage-2019/#download_sampe_div

Three reasons why you must order and read this report today:

1) The study reveals where and how leading companies are investing in the carbon capture and storage market. We show you the prospects for companies operating in:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

2) The report provides a detailed individual profile for each of the top 20 companies in carbon capture and storage market in 2019, providing data for Revenue and market share, along with recent activities for these companies

• General Electric

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industrial Ltd.

• Occidental Petroleum

• Air Liquide

• Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

• Praxair Technology, Inc.

• Linde Group

• Dakota Gas

• Enhance Energy Inc.

• Aker Solutions

• Petronas

• Schlumberger Limited

• Royal Dutch Shell plc

• NRG Energy

• ADNOC

• Climeworks

• Global Thermostat

• Carbon Engineering Ltd.

• CO2 Solutions

• Exxon Mobil

3) It also provides a PEST analysis of the key factors affecting the overall carbon capture and storage market:

• Political

• Economic

• Social

• Technical

Competitive advantage

This independent, 124-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 99 tables and figures examining the companies within the carbon capture and storage market space, the report gives you an immediate, one-stop breakdown of the leading CCS companies plus analysis and future outlooks, keeping your knowledge one step ahead of your rivals.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-20-companies-in-carbon-capture-and-storage-2019/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

ADNOC

Air Liquide

Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

Aker Solutions

Algenol

Alstom Power

BASF

Basin Electric Power

British Columbia Innovative Clean Energy Fund

CarbFix2

Carbon Engineering Ltd.

Chevron Corporation

Climeworks

CO2 Solutions

Dakota Gas

Department of Energy

Emirate Steel Industries

Enhance Energy Inc.

Exxon Mobil

General Electric

Georgia Tech

Global Thermostat

Hydro-Québec

JX Nippon Oil & Gas

Linde Group

Masdar

Mitsubishi Heavy Industrial Ltd.

Mizuho Bank

Natural Resources Canada

NRG Energy

Occidental Petroleum

OGCI

Oxy Low Carbon Ventures

Petra Nova

Petronas

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Reliant

Royal Dutch Shell plc

RWE

Sargas

Schlumberger Limited

Statoil

Total

Vattenfall

Wolf Carbon Solutions Inc



Organisations Mentioned

Climate Change and Emissions Management Corporation

Government of Quebec

Industrial Research Assistantship Program

International Energy Agency (IEA)

Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI)

World Alliance

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Ultra-Thin Solar Cells Market Report 2019-2029

Combined Heat & Power (CHP) Installation Market Forecast 2019-2029

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market 2019-2029

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast 2019-2029

The Microgrid Market Forecast 2019-2029

Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Market Report 2018-2028

SOURCE Visiongain