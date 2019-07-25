Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $1.98bn Performance Based Logistics (PBL) for Military Applications Market
Performance Based Logistics (PBL) Technologies in the Defence Industry 2019-2029
Jul 25, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Forecasts by Component (Airforce, Army, Navy), by Platform (Aircraft and Drones, Electronics and Communications, Land Vehicles, Missiles and Space Systems, Weapons and Ammunitions, Facilities and Construction, and Other Products and Services), Plus Analysis of Leading Companies
The recent developments in performance based logistics and its application within the defence industry has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The $1.98 billion performance based logistics market is expected to flourish over the next few years due to rising demand for on-demand weapon systems and low costs associated with performance based contracting will drive growth in different submarkets. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report Highlights
• More Than 190 Tables, Charts, And Graphs
• Analysis Of Key Players In The Performance Based Logistics Market
• Boeing
• Collins Aerospace
• Dayton Aerospace
• Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
• General Dynamics
• IFS AB
• ISO Group
• L3 Technologies
• Lockheed Martin Corporation
• Northrop Grumman
• Textron Inc.
• Thales
• Global Performance Based Logistics Market Outlook And Analysis From 2019-2029
• 78 Major Performance Based Logistics Contracts And Projects
• Performance Based Logistics Component Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029
• Army Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029
• Navy Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029
• Airforce Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029
• Performance Based Logistics Platform Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029
• Aircraft And Drones Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029
• Land Vehicles Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029
• Electronics And Communications Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029
• Missiles And Space Systems Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029
• Weapons And Ammunitions Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029
• Facilities And Construction Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029
• Other Products And Services Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029
Regional Performance Based Logistics Market Forecasts From 2019-2029
• US Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029
• UK Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Saudi Arabia Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Japan Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029
• China Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Italy Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Israel Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029
• India Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Germany Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029
• France Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Australia Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of the World Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029
Key Questions Answered
• What does the future hold for the performance based logistics industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to succeed and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
Companies covered in the report include:
AVC-Defence
Boeing
Boeing HorizonX
Collin Aerospace
Dassault
Dayton Aerospace
Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
General Dynamics Corporation
General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
General Dynamics Land Systems
HAL
IFS AB
ISO Group
L3 Communications
L3 Technologies
LiG Nex1
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman
PTC
Raytheon Company
Rheinmetall Arabia Simulation and Training (RAST)
Rockwell Collins
SAAB
Singapore Airlines
Smiths Aerospace
Smiths Group
SparkCognition
Sukhoi
Terma
Textron Inc.
Textron Systems
Thales
TRL Technology
UTC
UTC Aerospace Systems
Organizations mentioned
Australian Army
Central Military Commission
Defence Acquisition Council
French Ministry of Defence
Indian Air Force
Indian Navy
Italian Air Force
Japan Air Self-Defence Force
Korea Air Force
Minister of Defence and Aviation (MODA)
Naval Surface Warfare Centre, Crane Division (NSWC Crane)
People's Liberation Army
Qatar armed forces
Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF)
Republic of Korea's Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA)
Royal Air Force
Royal Australian Air Force
Royal Saudi Armed Forces
Saudi Arabian Armed Forces
Saudi Arabian National Guard (SANG)
U.K. armed forces
U.S. Air Force
U.S. Army
U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) Logistics Center (ALC).
U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. Defence Logistics Agency (DLA)
U.S. Department of Defence
U.S. Marine Corp
U.S. Navy
UAE Armed Forces
