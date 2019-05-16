Visiongain Report Claims there is Huge Potential within the $14bn Antidepressant and Anti-Anxiety Drugs Market

LONDON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs); Atypical Antipsychotics, Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs), Serotonin Antagonist and Reuptake Inhibitors (SARIs), Benzodiazepines; Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs), Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), General Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Panic Disorder (PD), Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Others

The global antidepressant and Anti-anxiety drugs market is estimated to have reached $12.16bn in 2018. In 2018, the SSRIs segment held 26% of the global antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs market.

Report Scope

• Global antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the following submarket by drug class:

• Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

• Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

• Atypical Antipsychotics

• Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs)

• Serotonin Antagonist and Reuptake Inhibitors (SARIs)

• Benzodiazepines

• Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs)

• Others

• Our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the following submarket by indication:

• Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

• General Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

• Panic Disorder (PD)

• Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

• Others

• Our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the selected leading drugs:

• Abilify

• Abilify Maintena

• Brintellix/Trintellix

• Cipralex/Lexapro

• Cymbalta

• Invega Sustenna/ Xeplion/Trinza/Trevicta

• Lamictal

• Rexulti

• Risperdal Consta

• Zyprexa

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: the US, Canada

• Europe: the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW: Brazil, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Rest of RoW

• This report also provides discussion and qualitative analysis on:

• Factors that drive and restrain the global antidepressant and Anti-anxiety drugs market.

• Antidepressant drugs pipeline analysis

• Anti-anxiety drugs pipeline analysis

• This report discusses the selected leading companies:

• Allergan plc.

• AstraZeneca plc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• H. Lundbeck A/S

• Johnson & Johnson

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals

• Key Questions Answered:

• This report provides in-depth analysis of the antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs market, identifying the latest trends and forecasting its growth and development over the coming 10 years.

• The study addresses scope of the market in 2018 and assesses commercial drivers and restraints.

• Through reading this report you will gain revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2029 for the overall world market and its leading submarkets, as well as regional and national markets.

• This report provides revenue forecast for the leading antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs from 2018 to 2019

• Identify drug development trends that will affect market participants from 2018 to 2029.

• See discussions of companies developing, manufacturing, and marketing antidepressant and ant-anxiety drugs, exploring products, technologies, R&D, partnerships, M&A and outlooks.

Companies covered in the report include:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Actelion, Ltd.

Alkermes

Alkermes Pharma Ireland Ltd.

Allergan plc.

Aptinyx

AstraZeneca plc.

Avineuro Pharmaceuticals

Axsome Therapeutics

Azevan Pharmaceuticals

Bausch Health

BioLite

BlackThorn Therapeutics

Bristol - Myers Squibb (BMS)

Cerecor

Denovo Biopharma

Eli Lilly and Company

Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals

Forest Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Janssen Pharmaceutica NV

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Janssen Research & Development

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Luye Pharma (USA) Ltd.

Luye Pharma Group Ltd

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Medtronic

Minerva Neurosciences

MSI Methylation Sciences

Neuralstem Inc.

Nobilis Therapeutics

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Pherin Pharmaceuticals

Proteus Digital Health

Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Sage Therapeutics

Sandong Luye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Suven Life Sciences

Taisho Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

VistaGen Therapeutics



List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

European Union

Mental Health America

National Mental Health Institute (NIMH)

Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)

The American Psychiatric Association (APA)

U.S. National Mental Health Institute

UK National Institute of Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)

World Economic Forum (WEF)

World Health Organization (WHO)

SOURCE Visiongain