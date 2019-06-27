Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $233bn Military Embedded Systems Market

LONDON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- By Application (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Communication, Computer, Cyber Security, Combat, Command and Control), by Architecture (Hardware, Software), by Hardware (Processor, GPU, DSP, IP-Chip, Others) and by Platform (Land Based, Airborne, Sea Based) with Regional and National Market Forecasts

The recent developments in embedded systems and its application in defence platforms and systems, has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The $89.6 billion military embedded systems market is expected to flourish in the next few years because increasing investment towards modern warfare technologies and increasing use of electronic warfare. Additionally, rising defence budgets in emerging military economies and unstable defence budgets in established markets will drive growth in different submarkets. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 267 tables and 332 figures

• 449 pages

• Analysis of key players in military embedded systems market

• BAE Systems

• Northrop Grumman

• Lockheed Martin

• Harris Corporation

• Elbit Systems

• Thales

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Leonardo

• Raytheon Company

• The Boeing Company

• Global military embedded systems market outlook and analysis from 2019-2029

• 100+ major military embedded systems contract and projects



• Military embedded systems type forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029

• ISR

• Communication

• Computer

• Cyber Security

• Combat

• Command and control

• Architecture forecast and analysis from 2019-2029

• Hardware

– Processor

– GPU

– DSP

– IP-Chip

– Switches and routers

– Others

• Software

• Regional military embedded systems market forecasts from 2019-2029

• North America forecast 2019-2029,

• Europe forecast 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of the World forecast 2019-2029

Companies covered in the report include:

Abaco Systems

Actel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices

Advantech

Aero Equipment S.A.S

Aeryon Labs

Agusta Westland

Airbus

Airbus Americas

Airbus ProSky.

Altera Corporation

Altium

Andersdx

Antmicro Embedded Systems

API Technologies Corp

Aptronics PTE

Armasight, Inc

Artesyn Embedded Technologies

Austal

Avnet Inc.

BAE Systems

Baicells

Bharat Electronics Limited

Boeing

Boeing HorizonX

Cobham

Cochin Shipyard Limited

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Concurrent Technologies

Curtiss Wright Corporation

Dassault Systems

Dawn VME Products

DIEHL Defence

DVTEL

Elbit Systems

Elisra

Elma Electronic Inc

Elta Systems

Endeavor Robotic Holdings, Inc

Engineering Centre Company Ltd

Ennoconn Corp

Epson

Esterel Technologies Sa

Eurotech

Exelis

Extreme Engineering Solutions

Finmeccanica

FLIR Systems

General Dynamics

General Micro Systems Inc.

Grey Research, Inc

Gryphon Technologies

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International

Indra

Innovative Integration

Intel Corporation

Intersil Corp

iRobot Corp.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kontron AG

Kratos

L3 Technologies

Leidos

Leonardo

Lewis Innovative Technologies

MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB)

MBDA

Mercury Defence Systems

Mercury Systems

Microsemi Corporation

Moog Controls Limited

Multitouch Ltd

N.H. Verotec

Northrop Grumman

Planar Systems, Inc.

Premier EDA Solutions

Prox Dynamics

PT Dirgantara Indonesia

QinetiQ

Radisys Corporation

RAFAEL

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collin

S&T Group

Selex ES

Sikorsky

Solectrix

SparkCognition

Synopsys, Inc.

Technobox Inc

Telephonics Corporation

Telos Corp.

Terma AS

Textron Systems

Thales

Transfer BV

TTTech

Upverter

ViaSat Inc.

Vorago Technologies

Wibu-Systems

Winchester Systems Inc

Xilinx



Organizations mentioned

Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

French Armed Forces

French Ministry of the Armed Forces

German Armed Forces

German Defence Ministry

Indian Navy

Indonesian Air Force

Israeli Air Force

Israeli Navy

Italian Army

Japan Ministry of Defence

Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

Royal Air Force

Royal Australian Navy

Royal Netherlands Air Force

Royal Norwegian Air Force

RSAF

Southeast Alaska Measurement Facility

Spanish Army

Surface-to-Air Missile Operations Center

UK Ministry of Defence

US Airforce

US Army

US Army Communications-Electronics Command

US Army Geospatial Center

US Coast Guard

US Department of Defence (DoD)

US intelligence community

US Marine Corps

US Navy

SOURCE Visiongain