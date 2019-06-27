Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $233bn Military Embedded Systems Market
Military Embedded Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029
Jun 27, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- By Application (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Communication, Computer, Cyber Security, Combat, Command and Control), by Architecture (Hardware, Software), by Hardware (Processor, GPU, DSP, IP-Chip, Others) and by Platform (Land Based, Airborne, Sea Based) with Regional and National Market Forecasts
• Do you need definitive military embedded systems market data?
• Succinct military embedded systems market analysis?
• Technological insight?
• Clear competitor analysis?
• Actionable business recommendations?
Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.
The recent developments in embedded systems and its application in defence platforms and systems, has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The $89.6 billion military embedded systems market is expected to flourish in the next few years because increasing investment towards modern warfare technologies and increasing use of electronic warfare. Additionally, rising defence budgets in emerging military economies and unstable defence budgets in established markets will drive growth in different submarkets. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-embedded-systems-market-forecast-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Report highlights
• 267 tables and 332 figures
• 449 pages
• Analysis of key players in military embedded systems market
• BAE Systems
• Northrop Grumman
• Lockheed Martin
• Harris Corporation
• Elbit Systems
• Thales
• Israel Aerospace Industries
• Leonardo
• Raytheon Company
• The Boeing Company
• Global military embedded systems market outlook and analysis from 2019-2029
• 100+ major military embedded systems contract and projects
• Military embedded systems type forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029
• ISR
• Communication
• Computer
• Cyber Security
• Combat
• Command and control
• Architecture forecast and analysis from 2019-2029
• Hardware
– Processor
– GPU
– DSP
– IP-Chip
– Switches and routers
– Others
• Software
• Regional military embedded systems market forecasts from 2019-2029
• North America forecast 2019-2029,
• Europe forecast 2019-2029
• Asia Pacific forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of the World forecast 2019-2029
• Key questions answered
• What does the future hold for the military embedded systems industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to success and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-embedded-systems-market-forecast-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Abaco Systems
Actel Corporation
Advanced Micro Devices
Advantech
Aero Equipment S.A.S
Aeryon Labs
Agusta Westland
Airbus
Airbus Americas
Airbus ProSky.
Altera Corporation
Altium
Andersdx
Antmicro Embedded Systems
API Technologies Corp
Aptronics PTE
Armasight, Inc
Artesyn Embedded Technologies
Austal
Avnet Inc.
BAE Systems
Baicells
Bharat Electronics Limited
Boeing
Boeing HorizonX
Cobham
Cochin Shipyard Limited
Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
Concurrent Technologies
Curtiss Wright Corporation
Dassault Systems
Dawn VME Products
DIEHL Defence
DVTEL
Elbit Systems
Elisra
Elma Electronic Inc
Elta Systems
Endeavor Robotic Holdings, Inc
Engineering Centre Company Ltd
Ennoconn Corp
Epson
Esterel Technologies Sa
Eurotech
Exelis
Extreme Engineering Solutions
Finmeccanica
FLIR Systems
General Dynamics
General Micro Systems Inc.
Grey Research, Inc
Gryphon Technologies
Harris Corporation
Honeywell International
Indra
Innovative Integration
Intel Corporation
Intersil Corp
iRobot Corp.
Israel Aerospace Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kontron AG
Kratos
L3 Technologies
Leidos
Leonardo
Lewis Innovative Technologies
MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB)
MBDA
Mercury Defence Systems
Mercury Systems
Microsemi Corporation
Moog Controls Limited
Multitouch Ltd
N.H. Verotec
Northrop Grumman
Planar Systems, Inc.
Premier EDA Solutions
Prox Dynamics
PT Dirgantara Indonesia
QinetiQ
Radisys Corporation
RAFAEL
Raytheon Company
Rockwell Collin
S&T Group
Selex ES
Sikorsky
Solectrix
SparkCognition
Synopsys, Inc.
Technobox Inc
Telephonics Corporation
Telos Corp.
Terma AS
Textron Systems
Thales
Transfer BV
TTTech
Upverter
ViaSat Inc.
Vorago Technologies
Wibu-Systems
Winchester Systems Inc
Xilinx
Organizations mentioned
Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)
French Armed Forces
French Ministry of the Armed Forces
German Armed Forces
German Defence Ministry
Indian Navy
Indonesian Air Force
Israeli Air Force
Israeli Navy
Italian Army
Japan Ministry of Defence
Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division
Royal Air Force
Royal Australian Navy
Royal Netherlands Air Force
Royal Norwegian Air Force
RSAF
Southeast Alaska Measurement Facility
Spanish Army
Surface-to-Air Missile Operations Center
UK Ministry of Defence
US Airforce
US Army
US Army Communications-Electronics Command
US Army Geospatial Center
US Coast Guard
US Department of Defence (DoD)
US intelligence community
US Marine Corps
US Navy
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Military Aviation Sensors & Switches Market Report 2019-2029
Military Communications Market Report 2019-2029
Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Report 2019-2029
Smart Sensors in Military and Defence Market Report 2019-2029
Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Report 2019-2029
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article