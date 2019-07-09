Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $4,097 Million Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market

LONDON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles (Battery Electric Vehicle and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and Commercial Vehicles), by Storage Type (Electric, Flywheel, Hydraulics, and Others) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing RBS for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) & Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) & Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Due to stringent emissions regulations from government bodies and increasing awareness amongst consumers, the demand for hybrid and fully electric vehicles is growing and automotive OEMs are majorly focusing towards the use of regenerative braking systems in these vehicles to increase their range. The potential fuel efficiency and emission regulations are mandatory and your company needs to be aware of the business opportunities that this creates.

Visiongain assesses that the automotive regenerative braking system market space will be worth $4,097m in 2019 and there are massive revenue streams within the electric vehicle segment to tap into. This report shows you where those business opportunities are.

This report addresses the pertinent issues:

• Where are the most lucrative market prospects?

• Who are the leadings companies and what does the competitive landscape look like?

• What are the regional, technical and regulatory barriers to market entry?

• What are the technological issues and roadmap driving the market?

• Why is the market prospering and how can you fully exploit this?

• When will the market fully mature and why?

Research And Analysis Highlights

209 Tables, Charts And Graphs Illustrating The Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Prospects

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Forecast And Analysis 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Submarket Forecasts By Storage Type Covering The Period 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Electric Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Flywheel Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Hydraulics Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Others Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Submarket Forecasts By Vehicle Type From 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Passenger Vehicles Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Battery Electric Vehicle Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Commercial Vehicles Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

Regional Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Forecasts 2019-2029

North America Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• US Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Canada Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Mexico Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

Europe Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Norway Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Germany Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• UK Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• France Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Sweden Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Netherlands Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Rest of Europe Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)



Asia Pacific Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• China Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Japan Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• South Korea Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• New Zealand Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Australia Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Rest of APAC Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

Rest of the World Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• South America Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Middle East Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

• Africa Automotive Regenerative Braking System Forecast 2019-2029 ($m & Unit Volume)

Analysis Of The Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Set To Become Mandatory In North America

Profiles Of 10 Leading Companies, Involved With Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

• Adgero S.A.S.

• Eaton Corporation Plc

• Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

• Maxwell Technologies

• Mazda Motor Corporation

• Hitachi Ltd.

SWOT And Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Companies covered in the report include:

Adgero S.A.S.

Advics Co., Ltd.

Aisin Group

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Audi AG

BAW Porsche

BMW

BYD

Chevrolet

Continental AG

Corning

Daimler

Denso Corporation

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Ferrari

Fiat-Chrysler.Automobiles (FCA)

Ford

Genesis Motors

Hitachi Automotive Systems (China) Ltd.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Hitachi Group

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Plant Saudi Arabia, Ltd.

Hitachi Saudi Arabia, Ltd.

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Kia Motors.

Lamborghini

Maxwell Technologies

Mazda Motor Corporation

Mercedes-Benz

Nesscap Energy

Nissan

Porsche

Proterra

Robert Bosch GmbH

SK Innovation

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Tesla Motors

The Bosch Group

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC)

TRW

Volvo Car Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ZF Group



Other Organisations Mentioned in This Report

Dr. Jürgen and Irmgard Ulderup Foundation, Lemförde

Government of India

Kanazawa University

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

UK Government

United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UN-ECE)

Zeppelin Foundation

