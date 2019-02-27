Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $4.12 Billion Autonomous Trucks Market
Feb 28, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Autonomous Trucks Market Outlook Report 2019-2029
Forecasts by Sensor (Radar, Lidar, Image Sensor, Ultrasonic), by Hardware & Software (Communication Systems, Cameras, GPS System), by Type (Function-Specific Automation, Combined Function Automation, Limited Self-Driving Automation, Full Self-Driving Automation) Plus Profiles of Leading Companies Developing Driverless, Self-Driving Commercial Vehicles
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global Autonomous Trucks market. Visiongain assesses that this market will reach $4.19bn in 2019.
Autonomous trucks offer the potential for improved safety and reduced transportation and logistics costs because the main cost, the driver, is ultimately removed from the equation.
In April 2017, Tesla Inc announced plans to launch autonomous trucks onto the market. The company is expanding its existing product portfolio by introducing new products, which will help the company strengthen its business in the autonomous trucks market. This is an example of the business critical headline that you need to know about – and more importantly, you need to read company name's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.
In this brand new report you find 228 tables,129 charts and graphs– all unavailable elsewhere.
The 237 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Autonomous Trucks market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
• Global Autonomous Trucks Market Forecasts From 2019-2029
• Regional Autonomous Trucks Market Forecasts From 2019-2029 Covering
North America Autonomous Trucks Market 2019-2029
• U.S. Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast, 2019 to 2029
• Canada Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast, 2019 to 2029
• Mexico Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast, 2019 to 2029
Europe Autonomous Trucks Market 2019-2029
• United Kingdom Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast,2019 to 2029
• Germany Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast, 2019 to 2029
• France Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast, 2019 to 2029
• Italy Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029
• Rest of Europe Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029
Asia Pacific Autonomous Trucks Market 2019-2029
• China Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast, 2019 to 2029
• India Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029
• Japan Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029
• Rest of Asia Pacific Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029
Middle East and Africa Autonomous Trucks Market 2019-2029
• South Africa Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029
• UAE Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029
• Rest of Middle East and Africa Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029
Latin America Autonomous Trucks Market 2019-2029
• Brazil Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast, 2019 to 2029
• Rest of Latin America Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029
Autonomous Trucks Submarket Forecasts From 2019-2029
Autonomous Truck Forecasts By Sensor From 2019-2029
• Radar Forecast 2019 to 2029
• Lidar Forecast 2019 to 2029
• Image Sensor Forecast 2019 to 2029
• Ultrasonic Forecast 2019 to 2029
Autonomous Truck Forecasts By Hardware & Software From 2019-2029
• Communication Systems Forecast 2019 to 2029
• Cameras Forecast 2019 to 2029
• GPS System Forecast 2019 to 2029
Autonomous Truck Forecasts By Type From 2019-2029
• Function-Specific Automation Forecast 2019 to 2029
• Combined Function Automation Forecast 2019 to 2029
• Limited Self-Driving Automation Forecast 2019 to 2029
• Full Self-Driving Automation Forecast 2019 to 2029
• Analysis Of The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Global, Regional And Country Level Autonomous Trucks Markets From 2018-2028
• Profiles Of The Leading 15 Autonomous Truck Companies
• BMW AG
• AB Volvo
• Ford Motor Company
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Delphi Automotive PLC
• Google Inc.
• Uber Technologies Inc.
• Tesla Inc.
• Volkswagen AG
• Groupe Renault
• Daimler AG
• GM Cruise LLC.
• Thomas Built Buses, Inc.
• FAW Group
• Baidu Trucks
How will you benefit from this report?
• Keep your autonomous trucks knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind
• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data
• Learn how to exploit new autonomous trucks technological trends
• Realise your company's full potential within the market
• Understand the autonomous trucks competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships
Who should read this report?
• Anyone within the automotive value chain
• Truck OEMs
• Automotive OEMs
• Autonomous vehicle developers
• Artificial intelligence specialists
• Component manufacturers
• Sensor specialists
• Electronics companies
• Logistics & distribution companies
• Wholesalers and retailers
• Software developers
• Business development managers
• Market analysts
• Consultants
• Marketing managers
• Technologists
• Suppliers
• Investors
• Banks
• Government agencies
• Contractors
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the autonomous trucks market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report today Autonomous Trucks Market Outlook Report 2019-2029. Avoid missing out by staying informed – get our report now.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/autonomous-trucks-market-outlook-report-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
AB Volvo
Adrian Flux
Alibaba
Allianz
Alphabet
Amazon
Apple
Audi
Baidu Trucks
Baojun
Bentley
BharatBenz.
BMW AG
Bosch
BT
Budweiser
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
China National Petroleum Corporation
Chrysler
Civil Maps
Continental
Cruise Automation Inc.
CSR
Daimler AG
Daimler Buses
Daimler Financial Services
Daimler Trucks
Daimler Trucks North America LLC.
Delphi Automotive PLC
Dongfeng Truck
Ducati
Eicher
Faurecia.
FAW Group Corporation
FCA
Flux Auto
Ford Motor Company
Freightliner
FUSO
Garmin
Geely Holding
General Motors Company (GM)
General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial)
Gett
GM Cruise LLC
GM Europe (GME)
GM International Operations (GMIO)
GM North America (GMNA)
GM South America (GMSA)
GMC
Google Inc.
Groupe Renault
HERE Consortium
Hino Motors
Holden
Homegrown
Honda
Intel
Isuzu Motors
Jiefang
Lamborghini
Lyft
MAN
MAN Commercial Vehicles
MAN Power Engineering
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz Vans
Microsoft
Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus
Mobileye
Nauto
Netflix
Nirenberg Neuroscience LLC
Nova Bus
Nvidia Corp
OmniVision
ON Semiconductor
Opel
Otto
Panasonic
Peloton
Porsche
Prevost
QNX
Qualcomm
ReachNow
Renault Nissan
Renault Trucks
RIM
Rio Tinto
Robert Bosch GmbH
SAIC
SAIPS
Samsung
Scania
SDLG
SEAT
Skoda
SonSumitomo Electric
Sunwin
Terex Trucks
Tesla
Thomas Built Buses, Inc.
TomTom
Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Research Institute
Trimble
TuSimple
Uber Technologies, Inc.
UD Bus
UD Trucks
Vale
Vauxhall
Velodyne
Verizon
Volkswagen AG
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
Volkswagen Electronics Research Laboratory
Volvo Cars USA
Volvo Group
Walmart
Waymo
Western Star
Wuling
YAZAKI
Yazaki
YouTube
Zoom Car
Organisations mentioned
Eurostat
Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)
Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA)
Singapore Land Transport Authority
World Road Transport Organisation (IRU)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article