Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $91bn In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

LONDON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market is estimated to have reached $69.2bn in 2018. The largest sector of the IVD market in 2018 was point of care diagnostics segment, generating sales of $19.4bn in 2018, which accounted for 28.0% of overall IVD sales.

Report Scope

• In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) revenues in 2017 and 2018 by Class:

• Point-of-Care

• Clinical Chemistry

• Immunochemistry

• Hematology

• Microbiology

• Genetic Testing

• Others

• In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) revenue forecast for 2019, 2024 and 2029 by Class:

• Point-of-Care

• Clinical Chemistry

• Immunochemistry

• Hematology

• Microbiology

• Genetic Testing

• Others

• This report profiles and discusses the selected leading in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Arkray, Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

• bioMérieux SA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Dako (Agilent Technologies)

• Danaher Corporation

• Genomic Health

• Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)

• MDxHealth

• Myriad Genetics

• QIAGEN

• Roche

• Siemens AG

• Sysmex Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Other companies

• This report discusses sales and recent performance analysis, key products, strengths and challenges, historical revenues, revenue forecast, market share forecast, mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity, strategic collaborations

• Analysis of factors that drive and restrain the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market.

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• Who are the leading IVD manufacturers?

• What factors are driving and restraining growth for the leading IVD manufacturers?

• How have the leading IVD manufacturers performed financially in recent years?

• Which IVD manufacturers will experience revenue growth over the coming years?

• What are the strength and weakness of the leading IVD manufacturers?

• What strategies have IVD manufacturers been implementing for sales growth in recent years?

Companies covered in the report include:

AB SCIEX

Abbott Laboratories

AbD Serotec

Agilent Technologies

Alacris Theranostics GmbH

Alere

Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd

Analytical Informatics, Inc.

Arca biopharma

ARGENE

Arkray, Inc.

Astute Medical

Bayer

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson

BioFire Diagnostics, LLC

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

bioMérieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bristol-Myers Squibb

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Calbiotech Group of Companies

CareFusion

Carmel Pharma AB

Cartagenia

Cell Signaling Technology

Celldex Therapeutics

Cellestis Ltd.

Cellular Research

Cephalon

Cepheid

Chugai Pharmaceuticals

Clearbridge BioMedics

Constitutional Medical, Inc. (CMI)

Crescendo Bioscience

Dako

Danaher

DiaMed Holding

Diasis Diagnostik Sistemler Ticaret Ve Sanayi A.S.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Diesse

Dionex

Eli Lilly

Epitomics

EQT

Erba Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH Group

Erba -Transasia

eScreen Inc.

EskoArtwork

European Commission (EC)

Fast Track Diagnostics (FTD)

Focus Diagnostics

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

GenCell Biosystems

Genentech

Genetic Analysis

Genomic Health

Genzyme Genetics

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

GnuBIO Inc.

Grifols

Haliodx

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Inostics Inc.

Institut Merieux

InterMune

Ipsogen S.A.

IRIS International

JEOL Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Kappa Biosystems, Inc.

Katakura Industries Co., Ltd.

Kem-En-Tec Diagnostics

Knome, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LabIndia

Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)

Laetus

Leica Microsystems

Life Technologies

LipoScience, Inc.

Lyon Civil Hospitals

Maxmat SA

MDS

MDxHealth

Medica

Merck & Co.

Merck KGaA

Monogram Biosciences

MorphoSys AG

Myriad Genetics

Navman Wireless

Nobel Biocare

NovioGendix Holding B.V.

Oncomed

Oxford University

Pall

Pasteur Sanofi Diagnostics

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Pfizer

Phadia

Pharma Mar

Phenomenex

PreAnalytiX GmbH

Propel Labs

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics

Remote Diagnostic Technologies (RDT)

Roche

Rules-Based Medicine Inc.

Schering Plough

Seahorse Bioscience

Siemens AG

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Siemens Healthineers

Sividon Diagnostics

St. Jude Medical

Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation

Sysmex Inostics GmBH

Thermo Fisher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TOA Corporation

TOA Medical Electronics

Tocagen

Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd.

Tulip Diagnostics Private Ltd.

Unisensor

Van Andel Research Institute

Vanadis Diagnostics, AB

Ventana

ViiV Healthcare

VSS Monitoring

XOS

X-Rite

SOURCE Visiongain