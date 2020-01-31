Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the US$ 142.45 IIOT Market
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) World Market to 2030
Jan 31, 2020, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Hardware (Sensors, Connectivity Devices, Data Acquisition Devices and Others), by Software (On-premise, Cloud), by Services (System Integration, Consulting, Support and Maintenance), by Industry (Aviation, Oil and Gas, Transportation, Utility, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Agriculture, Retail and Others)
Report highlights
• 145+ quantitative tables, charts, and graphs
• Analysis of key players in IIOT market
• Cisco Systems
• General Electric Co.
• Intel Corporation
• IBM
• ABB
• Rockwell Automation, Inc.
• Siemens
• Texas Instruments Incorporated
• ARM
• AT&T
• BlackBerry
• Emerson Electric
• Google
• HP
• NXP
• Microsoft
• Omron
• Oracle
• PTC
• Qualcomm
• Global IIOT market outlook and analysis from 2020-2030
• 100+ major IIOT contract and projects
• IIOT application forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030
• IIOT projections, analysis and potential from 2020-2030
• Component forecast 2020-2030
• Hardware forecast 2020-2030
• Software forecast 2020-2030
• Services forecast 2020-2030
• Industry forecast 2020-2030
• Regional IIOT market forecasts from 2020-2030
• US forecast 2020-2030,
• Canada forecast 2020-2030
• Japan forecast 2020-2030
• China forecast 2020-2030
• India forecast 2020-2030
• Germany forecast 2020-2030
• UK forecast 2020-2030
• France forecast 2020-2030
• Mexico forecast 2020-2030
• Brazil forecast 2020-2030
• GCC Countries forecast 2020-2030
• South Africa forecast 2020-2030
• Key questions answered
• What does the future hold for the IIOT industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to success and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
Companies covered in the report include:
3M Company
ABB
Accenture
Advansys ESC
Aeris
Agrisolum
aicas
Alcatel-Lucent
Almaty Tech Garden
Amazon
América Móvil
AMX
Analog Devices, Inc
Aparito Wearables
Applied Risk B.V
ARM
Asavie
Ascent Intellimation Pvt Ltd
AT&T
Atomation
Attunix
Axeda
Azbil Corporation
B&R Industrial Automation
Bayshore Networks, Inc.
Bedrock Automation
Beijing Proudsmart Info. Technology Co., Ltd.
Belden, Inc.
BioPhorum Operations Group
BlackBerry
BlueMix
Bosch
Bridge Alliance
Bug Labs
C2M
Cambium Networks, Ltd.
Canonical Group Limited
Care Innovations
Cat Connect
Caterpillar
CEA-TECH
Centri Technology
Certified Security Solutions
China Mobile
China Telecom
Chirp
Cinterion
Cisco
Cisco Systems Inc.
ClearBlade, Inc.
ColdLight
Combient AB
Conduce Inc.
Connio, Inc.
Contextere
Covestro
CSA Group
CSIRO
CyberX
CypherBridge Systems
Datawatch
Decisyon
Dell
Dell Technologies
Deloitte LLP
Denso International America, Inc.
Deutchse Telekom
Deutschsprachige SAP Anwendergruppe (DSAG)
Device Authority
digiBlitz Inc.
Dimecc
DistribuTech
Distrix Networks Ltd.
Draper
Dyn Inc.
Eclipse Foundation
Ei3 Corporation
Electric Imp
Emerson Electric
Energia
Equinix
Ericsson
Evonik Industries AG
Fargo Telecom
Finger Food Studios
First Line Software, Inc
Fluke Corporation
FogHorn
Fraunhofer Gesellschaft
Freescale
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
Fujifilm Corporation
Fujitsu Limited
Fundacion Tecnalia Research & Innovation
Gemalto
General Electric
Genpact
Georgia Institute of Technology
GlobalSign, Inc.
Google
GS Group
GS1 International
GyroGear Smart gloves
Haier
Haier Group
Harman Professional Solutions
Harting KGaA
Hazelcast inc.
HCL Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hilscher Gesellschaft für Systemautomation mbH
Hitachi, Ltd.
Honeywell
HPE
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
IBM
ICT Austria
IGnPower Inc.
Industry Development Augmentation Division (III)
Infineon Technologies
Infosys Limited
Inspiralia
Intel
Intelligent Structures Inc.
InterDigital
IoT Design Shop
IoT ONE
IoTium Inc.
Irrisense
Itron, Inc.
ITTIA
Ivar Jacobson
iVeia
Jama Software
Jasper Wireless
Java
JBL
JD.com
Kabuku Inc.
Kalycito Infotech Private Limited
Kaspersky Lab UK Ltd.
Kedge BS
Keysight Technologies, Inc.
Konica Minolta
Kontron
Kore
KPN
Kuka AG
Lantronix Inc.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd
LG
Lido Stone Works
Ligado Networks LLC
LogMeln
LSEC - Leaders In Security
Lynx Software Technologies
Machine-to-Machine Intelligence (M2Mi)
mbed
MD PnP
Megafon
Meshdynamics
Michelin
Micromem Technologies Inc.
Micron Technology
Microscan
Microsoft Corporation
Midokura
MilliporeSigma Corp
Mitre Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mobiliya Technologies
Mocana Corporation
Moxa Inc
MTData
Mtell
MTS
National Instruments
Nation-E LTD
NEC Corporation
NetGear
Nexmatix LLC
No Magic
Nokia
Nozomi Networks Inc.
nPhase
NTT Docomo
Nujjer Wearables
Numerex
NVIDIA
NXP Semiconductors
Olympus Corporation
Omni-ID
Omron
Open Group.
OptimalPlus
Oracle
Orange
OTSL Inc.
Otto Trucks
Parallel Machines
Parker Hannifin
Pegasystems
PFP Cybersecurity
Plethora IIoT
PMMI
Pollux Automation
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Produktion
ProSyst
PSJC Rostelcom
PTC Inc
PubNub
Putman Media
Pycno
QiO
QNX
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
QualiCal
Quectel
Quoin Inc
Real-Time Innovations
Red Hat
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Republic of Things
Rexroth
RF Code, Inc.
Ricoh Company, Ltd.
Rockwell Automation
Rogers
ROI Management Consulting
Rostelecom
Royal Philips
Rubicon Labs Omc
S&T
Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd.
Samsung Electronics
SAP SE
SAS Institute
Savigent Software
Schindler Digital Business Ltd.
Schlumberger Technology Corporation
Schneider Electric
Senseye
Sensify Security
Sensogram Technologies Inc.
Sick AG
Siemens
Sierra Wireless
Sight Machine
SingTel
Sintef
Sixgill
Sixth Energy Technologies Private Limited
Skylab Holding Pte. LTd
Smart Connect Technologies, Inc.
Sony
SparkCognition
Sprint
Star Lab Corp.
SWIM-IOT
Synapse Wireless
System Insights
System View Inc.
Tata Consultancy Services
TE Connectivity
Tech Mahindra Limited
Technische Hochschule Mittelhessen
Tego Inc
Telcel
Tele 2
Telefónica
Telekom Austria
Telenor Connexion
Telit
Telstra
Teradata
Tesla
Texas Instruments
Thales e-Security
The Boeing Company
The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company
Thematix Partners, LLC
ThetaRay LTD
Thingspace
Thingsquare
Thingswise
ThingWorx
ThyssenKrupp Elevator
TNO
Tongfang Shenzhen Cloudcomputing Technology CO LTD.
Toshiba
Toumetis
TTTech
Tuev Sued AG
Twin Oaks Computing
Tyntec
Uber
UI LABS
UL
Uptake
Utthunga Technologies
V2COM
Vadict Inc.
Verisign, Inc.
Verizon
Verizon Wireless
VimpelCom
Vodafone
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland
Water & Process Group (WPG)
Waterfall Security Solutions LTD
Wibu-Systems AG
Wind River
Wipro Limited
Works Systems, Inc.
Xilinx, Inc.
Xively
XMPro
ZingBox
ZTE Corporation
Organisations Mentioned in This Report
Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore
Asia IoT Alliance
Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT)
Auburn University
Beijing University of Technology
China Academy of Information and Communications Technology
China Electronics Standardization Institute
Cork Institute of Technology
CWRU School of Engineering
Data Distribution Service (DDS)
Department for Energy and Climate Change
Department of Health and Social Care
Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL)
GSMA
Hanyang University
Humber College
i2CAT Foundation
Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC)
Industrial Technology Research Institute
Institute for Information Industry
Internet of Things Group (IoTG)
Johns Hopkins University
Kaiser Permanente
Korea Electronics Technology Institute
LUT School of Business and Management
M2M Alliance
National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED)
National Engineering Research Center for Broadband Networks & Applications
NHS England
NIST
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
SENAI/SC - National Service of Industrial Apprenticeship of Santa Catarina State
Shenyang Institute of Automation
Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific
Steinbeis Transfer Center Innovationsforum Industrie (STCII)
Taiwan Network Information Center
Tampere University of Technology,Finland
Technische Universität Darmstadt
Telecommunication Technology Committee (TTC)
Telecommunications Technology Association
The Alliance for Internet of Things Innovation (AIOTI)
The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS)
The AllSeen Alliance
The Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB)
The China Communications Standards Association (CCSA)
The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI)
The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA)
The Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) of Korea
University of Pennsylvania
University of Pittsburgh
Vanderbilt University
Wireless Research Center of North Carolina
World Economic Forum
Yokohama National University
YRP R&D Promotions Committees Command (USSOCOM)
