Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the US$ 142.45 IIOT Market

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Hardware (Sensors, Connectivity Devices, Data Acquisition Devices and Others), by Software (On-premise, Cloud), by Services (System Integration, Consulting, Support and Maintenance), by Industry (Aviation, Oil and Gas, Transportation, Utility, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Agriculture, Retail and Others)

• Do you need definitive IIOT market data?

• Succinct IIOT market analysis?

• Technological insight?

• Clear competitor analysis?

• Actionable business recommendations?

Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

The latest demand in IIOT has led Visiongain to publish this unique report, which is crucial to your companies improved success. I thought it would be of interest to you. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/industrial-internet-of-things-iiot-world-market-to-2030/#download_sampe_div

Report highlights

• 145+ quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of key players in IIOT market

• Cisco Systems

• General Electric Co.

• Intel Corporation

• IBM

• ABB

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Siemens

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• ARM

• AT&T

• BlackBerry

• Emerson Electric

• Google

• HP

• NXP

• Microsoft

• Omron

• Oracle

• PTC

• Qualcomm

• Global IIOT market outlook and analysis from 2020-2030

• 100+ major IIOT contract and projects

• IIOT application forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030

• IIOT projections, analysis and potential from 2020-2030

• Component forecast 2020-2030

• Hardware forecast 2020-2030

• Software forecast 2020-2030

• Services forecast 2020-2030

• Industry forecast 2020-2030

• Regional IIOT market forecasts from 2020-2030

• US forecast 2020-2030,

• Canada forecast 2020-2030

• Japan forecast 2020-2030

• China forecast 2020-2030

• India forecast 2020-2030

• Germany forecast 2020-2030

• UK forecast 2020-2030

• France forecast 2020-2030

• Mexico forecast 2020-2030

• Brazil forecast 2020-2030

• GCC Countries forecast 2020-2030

• South Africa forecast 2020-2030

• Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the IIOT industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/industrial-internet-of-things-iiot-world-market-to-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

3M Company

ABB

Accenture

Advansys ESC

Aeris

Agrisolum

aicas

Alcatel-Lucent

Almaty Tech Garden

Amazon

América Móvil

AMX

Analog Devices, Inc

Aparito Wearables

Applied Risk B.V

ARM

Asavie

Ascent Intellimation Pvt Ltd

AT&T

Atomation

Attunix

Axeda

Azbil Corporation

B&R Industrial Automation

Bayshore Networks, Inc.

Bedrock Automation

Beijing Proudsmart Info. Technology Co., Ltd.

Belden, Inc.

BioPhorum Operations Group

BlackBerry

BlueMix

Bosch

Bridge Alliance

Bug Labs

C2M

Cambium Networks, Ltd.

Canonical Group Limited

Care Innovations

Cat Connect

Caterpillar

CEA-TECH

Centri Technology

Certified Security Solutions

China Mobile

China Telecom

Chirp

Cinterion

Cisco

Cisco Systems Inc.

ClearBlade, Inc.

ColdLight

Combient AB

Conduce Inc.

Connio, Inc.

Contextere

Covestro

CSA Group

CSIRO

CyberX

CypherBridge Systems

Datawatch

Decisyon

Dell

Dell Technologies

Deloitte LLP

Denso International America, Inc.

Deutchse Telekom

Deutschsprachige SAP Anwendergruppe (DSAG)

Device Authority

digiBlitz Inc.

Dimecc

DistribuTech

Distrix Networks Ltd.

Draper

Dyn Inc.

Eclipse Foundation

Ei3 Corporation

Electric Imp

Emerson Electric

Energia

Equinix

Ericsson

Evonik Industries AG

Fargo Telecom

Finger Food Studios

First Line Software, Inc

Fluke Corporation

FogHorn

Fraunhofer Gesellschaft

Freescale

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Fujifilm Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Fundacion Tecnalia Research & Innovation

Gemalto

General Electric

Genpact

Georgia Institute of Technology

GlobalSign, Inc.

Google

GS Group

GS1 International

GyroGear Smart gloves

Haier

Haier Group

Harman Professional Solutions

Harting KGaA

Hazelcast inc.

HCL Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hilscher Gesellschaft für Systemautomation mbH

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell

HPE

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM

ICT Austria

IGnPower Inc.

Industry Development Augmentation Division (III)

Infineon Technologies

Infosys Limited

Inspiralia

Intel

Intelligent Structures Inc.

InterDigital

IoT Design Shop

IoT ONE

IoTium Inc.

Irrisense

Itron, Inc.

ITTIA

Ivar Jacobson

iVeia

Jama Software

Jasper Wireless

Java

JBL

JD.com

Kabuku Inc.

Kalycito Infotech Private Limited

Kaspersky Lab UK Ltd.

Kedge BS

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Konica Minolta

Kontron

Kore

KPN

Kuka AG

Lantronix Inc.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd

LG

Lido Stone Works

Ligado Networks LLC

LogMeln

LSEC - Leaders In Security

Lynx Software Technologies

Machine-to-Machine Intelligence (M2Mi)

mbed

MD PnP

Megafon

Meshdynamics

Michelin

Micromem Technologies Inc.

Micron Technology

Microscan

Microsoft Corporation

Midokura

MilliporeSigma Corp

Mitre Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mobiliya Technologies

Mocana Corporation

Moxa Inc

MTData

Mtell

MTS

National Instruments

Nation-E LTD

NEC Corporation

NetGear

Nexmatix LLC

No Magic

Nokia

Nozomi Networks Inc.

nPhase

NTT Docomo

Nujjer Wearables

Numerex

NVIDIA

NXP Semiconductors

Olympus Corporation

Omni-ID

Omron

Open Group.

OptimalPlus

Oracle

Orange

OTSL Inc.

Otto Trucks

Parallel Machines

Parker Hannifin

Pegasystems

PFP Cybersecurity

Plethora IIoT

PMMI

Pollux Automation

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Produktion

ProSyst

PSJC Rostelcom

PTC Inc

PubNub

Putman Media

Pycno

QiO

QNX

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

QualiCal

Quectel

Quoin Inc

Real-Time Innovations

Red Hat

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Republic of Things

Rexroth

RF Code, Inc.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Rockwell Automation

Rogers

ROI Management Consulting

Rostelecom

Royal Philips

Rubicon Labs Omc

S&T

Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Savigent Software

Schindler Digital Business Ltd.

Schlumberger Technology Corporation

Schneider Electric

Senseye

Sensify Security

Sensogram Technologies Inc.

Sick AG

Siemens

Sierra Wireless

Sight Machine

SingTel

Sintef

Sixgill

Sixth Energy Technologies Private Limited

Skylab Holding Pte. LTd

Smart Connect Technologies, Inc.

Sony

SparkCognition

Sprint

Star Lab Corp.

SWIM-IOT

Synapse Wireless

System Insights

System View Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services

TE Connectivity

Tech Mahindra Limited

Technische Hochschule Mittelhessen

Tego Inc

Telcel

Tele 2

Telefónica

Telekom Austria

Telenor Connexion

Telit

Telstra

Teradata

Tesla

Texas Instruments

Thales e-Security

The Boeing Company

The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company

Thematix Partners, LLC

ThetaRay LTD

Thingspace

Thingsquare

Thingswise

ThingWorx

ThyssenKrupp Elevator

TNO

Tongfang Shenzhen Cloudcomputing Technology CO LTD.

Toshiba

Toumetis

TTTech

Tuev Sued AG

Twin Oaks Computing

Tyntec

Uber

UI LABS

UL

Uptake

Utthunga Technologies

V2COM

Vadict Inc.

Verisign, Inc.

Verizon

Verizon Wireless

VimpelCom

Vodafone

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland

Water & Process Group (WPG)

Waterfall Security Solutions LTD

Wibu-Systems AG

Wind River

Wipro Limited

Works Systems, Inc.

Xilinx, Inc.

Xively

XMPro

ZingBox

ZTE Corporation

Organisations Mentioned in This Report

Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore

Asia IoT Alliance

Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT)

Auburn University

Beijing University of Technology

China Academy of Information and Communications Technology

China Electronics Standardization Institute

Cork Institute of Technology

CWRU School of Engineering

Data Distribution Service (DDS)

Department for Energy and Climate Change

Department of Health and Social Care

Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL)

GSMA

Hanyang University

Humber College

i2CAT Foundation

Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC)

Industrial Technology Research Institute

Institute for Information Industry

Internet of Things Group (IoTG)

Johns Hopkins University

Kaiser Permanente

Korea Electronics Technology Institute

LUT School of Business and Management

M2M Alliance

National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED)

National Engineering Research Center for Broadband Networks & Applications

NHS England

NIST

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

SENAI/SC - National Service of Industrial Apprenticeship of Santa Catarina State

Shenyang Institute of Automation

Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific

Steinbeis Transfer Center Innovationsforum Industrie (STCII)

Taiwan Network Information Center

Tampere University of Technology,Finland

Technische Universität Darmstadt

Telecommunication Technology Committee (TTC)

Telecommunications Technology Association

The Alliance for Internet of Things Innovation (AIOTI)

The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS)

The AllSeen Alliance

The Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB)

The China Communications Standards Association (CCSA)

The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI)

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA)

The Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) of Korea

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

Vanderbilt University

Wireless Research Center of North Carolina

World Economic Forum

Yokohama National University

YRP R&D Promotions Committees Command (USSOCOM)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Report 2019-2029

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report 2018-2028

Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Report 2018-2028

Top 20 Machine to Machine (M2M) Companies 2018

Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Report 2017-2027

SOURCE Visiongain