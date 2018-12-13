Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the US$ 7.61bn Ground Surveillance Radar Market

LONDON, December 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Ground Surveillance Radar Market Report 2019-2029

Global Forecasts by Product (Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range), Application (Military, Aerospace, Home Security, Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Latin America)

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Developments in Ground Surveillance Radar have had a significant impact on the Ground Surveillance Radar market. Visiongain's report on this sector gives a detailed overview of the market, creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in the Ground Surveillance Radar. Importantly, the report also delivers a forecast of the market, giving you an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the Ground Surveillance Radar market.

This report offers a global forecast, which is then broken down by the following regional markets:

• North America

• Europe

• Aisa-Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

• Latin-America

As well as the following national submarkets:

• US

• Canada

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• South Korea

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia

• Israel

• Rest of Middle East

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Mexica

• Rest of Latin America

And the following subsegments

• By Type (Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range)

• By Application (Military, Aerospace, Home Security, Others)

In order to offer an accurate snapshot of the current market, visiongain has also profiled the following leading companies:

• Thales

• FLIR Systems

• Honeywell Corporation

• SRC, Inc

• Northrop Grumman

• Raytheon Company

• Aselsan

• Blighter

• Israel Aerospace Industries/Elta

• Kelvin Hughes

• Hensoldt

• Telephonics Corporation

With 87 tables and 97 figures and a total length of 196 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. Analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into this market.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-ground-surveillance-radar-market-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Armasight Inc.

ASELSAN A.Ş

Aselsan Baku,

ASELSAN Bilkent Mikro Nano Teknolojileri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

ASELSAN HASSAS OPTIK SAN. TIC. A.S,

AselsanNET Ltd.,

Aviaso

BBN Technologies,

Blighter Surveillance Systems

DVTEL, INC

EADS

Elster Group SE

ELTA Systems Ltd

EuroAvionics

Extech Instruments

FLIR Belgium BVBA

FLIR Detection, Inc.

Flir Surveillance, Inc.

FLIR Systems CV

FLIR Systems International Ltd

FLIR Systems Ltd,

FLIR Systems Trading Belgium BVBA

Forcepoint,

Griffon Corporation

Hensoldt

Honeywell Corporation

Honeywell Security

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc

Indigo Systems Corporation

Information and Services,

Intermec-Tridium

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kazakhstan-Aselsan Engineering LLC,

Kelvin Hughes Limited

Liteye

Litton Industries,

Lorex Technology Inc

Mikroelektronik Ar-ge Tas. Ve Tic. Ltd

MK Electric Alerton

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems,

Northrop Grumman Australia Pty Limited,

Northrop Grumman Electronic Systems,

Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems,

Northrop Grumman Italia S.p.A.,

Northrop Grumman Mission Systems, Inc.,

Northrop Grumman Space & Mission Systems Corp,

Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation,

Notifier,

Orbital ATK, Inc

Ortloff Engineers, Ltd.,

Park Air Systems,

Plextek Group

Point Grey Research Inc

Prox Dynamics AS

RAE Systems

Raytheon Australia,

Raytheon Company

Raytheon Integrated Defence Systems,

Raytheon Intelligence,

Raytheon Missile Systems,

Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems,

Raytheon Systems,

RedOwl

S3 Integration, L.L.C.

Saia-Burgess Electronics

Saudi Arabian Defence Electronics Corporation,

Skyfence

Sperry Marine Northrop Grumman,

SRC Aus Pty Ltd

SRC Can Ltd

SRC, Inc.

SRCTec, LLC

Tata

Telephonics Corporation

Thales Air Defence Limited

Thales Group

Thales Nederland

Thales Optronics

Thales Rail Signalling Solutions

Thales Underwater Systems

Thales Visionix

ThalesRaytheonSystems

Thomson-CSF

Transnorm

Trend Controls

UOP LLC

Vindicator Technologies Inc

Vinghøg AS

Vinnell Arabia,

Vinnell,

Xetron,

YITAL Mikroelektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim SIrketi, Hassas Optik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi



Organisations Mentioned

Algerian Armed Forces

Argentine Armed Forces

Australian Armed Forces

Azerbaijani Armed Forces

British Army

Bundeswehr

Canadian Armed Forces

Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC)

Egyptian Security Forces

Estonian Armed Forces

Finnish Armed Forces

French Armed Forces

German Armed Forces

German Army

Government of Sudan

Government of Canada

Government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Government of Norway

Greek Armed Forces

Indian Armed Forces

Iraqi Security Services

Kingdom of Thailand

Libyan Security Services

Macedonian Armed Forces

Malaysian Armed Forces

Ministry of Defence (UK)

Moroccan Armed Forces

Nigerian Armed Forces

Northern Cyprus

Norwegian Armed Forces

Pakistani Armed Forces

Polish Armed Forces

Portuguese Armed Forces

Royal Navy (UK)

Royal Netherlands Armed Forces

Royal Netherlands Army

Royal Netherlands Marine Corps

Saudi Security Services

South Korean Armed Forces

Spanish Armed Forces

Thai Security Forces

Tunisian Armed Forces

Turkish Armed Forces

U.S. Army Contracting Command

United Arab Emirates Security Services

US Armed Forces

US Army

US Government

Venezuelan Armed Forces

Zimbabwean Armed Forces

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain