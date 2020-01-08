Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $1,926mn Air Traffic Control Training Simulator Market

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Traffic Control Training Simulator – our new study reveals trends, opportunities, and predicted revenues.

Where is the air traffic control training simulator market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this brand new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2030, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Our 166-page report provides 177 tables, charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market, and regional level. See financial results, interviews, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing air traffic control training simulator market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses, product profiles and commercial developments.

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, you find revenue forecasts to 2030 for the following submarkets:

• Equipment

• Training Services

• Civil

• Military

Our investigation discusses what stimulates and restrains business. Understand the dynamics of the industry and assess its potential future sales, discovering the critical factors likely to achieve success.

You will discover individual revenue forecasts for 7 leading national markets from 2020-2030:

• Canada

• China

• Germany

• India

• United Kingdom

• United States

• Rest of the World

There will be growth in established air traffic control training simulator markets and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the India in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2030. Developments worldwide in the air traffic simulator technology development as well as growing air passenger traffic will also influence the market.

Overall world revenue for air traffic control training simulator will reach $515mn in 2020, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2030. Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

Our new report discusses the issues and events affecting the Air Traffic Control Training Simulator market. You find discussions, including qualitative analyses:

• Emerging markets demand air traffic control training services and simulators

• Technological advanced products are gaining attraction by many countries

• Growth in air passenger traffic and rise in the military aircraft fleet size

• New air traffic control upgradation programs

Find analysis of technological, commercial, and economic matters, with emphasis on the competitive landscape and business outlooks.

In summary, our 166-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for the world private military security services market – discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for the leading 7 national markets – Canada, China, Germany, India, United Kingdom, United States, Rest of the World

• Predicted revenues of 4 leading air traffic control training simulator submarkets to 2030 – see the potentials of top products

• Discussion of what stimulates and restrains companies and the market

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market

• View opinions from our survey, seeing interviews with authorities

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Companies covered in the report include:

Adacel Technologies Limited

Advanced Simulation Technology Inc.

Air Traffic Solutions

Airways

BAE Systems

Deutsche Flugsicherung

Digital Projection

Edda Systems AS

EIZO Corporation

Entry Point North

Global ATS

Indra Sistemas

MicroNav

NATS

NTT Data Corporation

Platinum Aerospace International Inc.

Prescient

Raytheon Company

Saerco

SAIC

SiATM

SkyCentre (Thales)

ST Electronics

Tern Systems

UFA Inc.



Other Organisations Mentioned in This Report

Bulgarian Air Traffic Service Authority (BULATSA)

Civil Aviation Research Institute (CASRI)

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia (GACA)

International Air Traffic Association (IATA)

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

South West Air Traffic Management Bureau (SWATMB)

