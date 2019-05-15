Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $153,303 Million Recycled Packaging Materials Market

LONDON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Type (Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Plastic), by End-User (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Healthcare, Others) PLUS Analysis on Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Analysis with a Focus on China

The latest report from business intelligence provider, Visiongain offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Recycled Packaging Materials market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $153,303mn in 2019.

Many major players are continuously focusing on the expansion of the business by acquisition and collaboration. Major players have adopted the organic strategy of acquisition and collaboration to minimise the competition and expand the market.

In this brand-new report, you find 82 in-depth tables,80 charts and graphs; the 168-page report provides clear, detailed insight into the global Recycled Packaging Materials market.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com

• Global, Regional and National Recycled Packaging Materials market forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029 illustrate the market progression

• Recycled Packaging Materials Submarkets by Type forecasts from 2019-2029

– Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast for Metal 2019-2029

– Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast for Paper & Paperboard 2019-2029

– Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast for Glass 2019-2029

– Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast for Plastic 2019-2029

• Regional and national Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecasts from 2019-2029

• North America Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– US Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Canada Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Mexico Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Europe Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Germany Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– France Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– UK Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Russia Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Italy Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of Europe Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Japan Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Australia Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– China Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– India Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– South Korea Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of Asia Pacific Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

• RoW Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Brazil Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– South Africa Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Saudi Arabia Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Algeria Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of RoW Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Recycled Packaging Materials Submarkets by End-user forecasts from 2019-2029

– Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast for Food & Beverages 2019-2029

– Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast for Personal Care 2019-2029

– Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast for Healthcare 2019-2029

– Recycled Packaging Materials Market Forecast for Others 2019-2029

• Profiles of the Leading 16 Recycled Packaging Materials Companies

• Albea SA

• Amcor

• Berkley International Packaging

• Berry Global Group, Inc.

• Biopac UK Ltd.

• DS Smith Plc

• International Paper

• Kruger Inc.

• Mondi Group

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• Ranpak Corporation

• Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

• Sealed Air Corp.

• Smurfit Kappa Group

• Tetra Pak

• Valmet Corp.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Companies covered in the report include:

Å&R Carton Ab

Allied Glass Containers Limited

Amcor Limited

Amcor Rigid Plastics Usa Llc

American Forest & Paper Association Inc.

American Packaging Corporation

Ampac Holdings Llc

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Ball Corporation

Biopak

Bowler Metcalf Ltd.

Cellmark Ab

Chuo Kagaku Co., Ltd.

Confederation Of Paper Industries Limited

Corning, Inc.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

CPMC Holdings Ltd.

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Ctl Packaging Sas

Custom Building Products Inc.

DS Smith Plc

Ennis, Inc.

Graham Packaging Company Europe Llc

Groupe Guillin SA

Helesi Plc

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.

Hop Fung Group Holdings Ltd.

Huangshan Novel Co., Ltd.

Innovia Films Limited

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

Kruger Inc.

Lecta SA

Longhorn Glass Manufacturing L.P.

Lush cosmetics

Maynard & Harris Group Limited

Mondi Consumer Goods Packaging Uk Ltd

Mondi Plc

Mould & Matic Solutions Gmbh

Natura Cosméticos

Nihon Yamamura Glass Co., Ltd.

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd.

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Pact Group Holdings Ltd.

Pactiv Llc

Papeles y Cartones de Europa SA

Parksons Packaging Limited

Pilkington Group Limited

Plascore, Inc

Plastic Systems Inc

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Printpack Inc.

Procter & Gamble

PT Fajar Surya Wisesa Tbk

PT Trias Sentosa Tbk

Remcon Plastics Inc.

Rexam Plc

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

Rigolleau SA

Ruchira Papers Ltd.

S. D. Warren Company

Sealed Air Corp.

Sequana SA

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Starlite Holdings Ltd.

Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

SvenskaCellulosa AB

Tetra Pak

The Bryce Corporation

Toscana Ondulati Spa

Uflex Ltd.

Unilever

Verallia Deutschland AG

Vidrala SA

Wisconsin Film & Bag Inc.

ZignagoVetro SpA



List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report

Brazilian Aluminium Association (ABAL)

Brazilian Association of Can Manufacturers (ABRALATAS)

Consumer Specialty Products Association (CSPA)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

European Corrugated Packaging Association

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Government of China

ONG Evoluir

Steel Recycling Institute

Taiwanese Environmental Protection Agency

The Government of Vietnam

The Packaging Covenant Body in Australia

The Taiwanese Government

SOURCE Visiongain