Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $25.31 Billion Oil & Gas Automation & Control (A&C) Systems Market

LONDON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Forecasts ($bn) by Technology (Distributed Control System (DCS); Programmable Logic Controller (PLC); Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS); Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA); Manufacturing Executing System (MES)) & by Sector (Offshore, Onshore) and (Upstream; Midstream; Downstream); Providing Analysis Across Leading Regional Markets (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers in depth analysis of the oil & gas automation & control (A&C) systems market. Visiongain assesses that the oil & gas automation & control (A&C) market will generate revenues of $25.31 bn in 2019.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you now.

The 234-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global oil & gas automation & control (A&C) systems market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market. In this brand new report, you find 239 in-depth tables, charts and graphs – all unavailable elsewhere.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/oil-gas-automation-control-ac-systems-world-market-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Global oil & gas automation & control systems market forecasts from 2019-2029

• 239 tables, charts, and graphs examining the oil & gas automation & control systems market

• Forecasts for 6 oil & gas automation & control systems by technology –

– Distributed Control System (DCS)

– Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

– Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

– Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

– Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

– Other systems.

• Forecasts for oil & gas automation & control systems sectors –

– Upstream,

– Midstream

– Downstream

– Onshore

– Offshore

• Forecasts for 5 regional and 14 national oil & gas automation & control systems markets from 2019-2029 including



North America

– US

– Canada

– Rest of North America



Europe

– UK

– Spain

– Italy

– Germany

– Others



Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australasia

– Rest of Asia Pacific



South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Profiles of the leading 12 companies within the oil & gas automation & control systems industry

– ABB Ltd.

– Honeywell International

– Siemens AG.

– Schneider Electric

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Rockwell Automation

– Emerson Electric Company

– Danaher Corporation

– Cameron International Corporation

– Texas Instruments

– Yokogawa Electric Corp.

– General Electric

• A PEST analysis of the political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market.

The report delivers considerable added value by answering the following questions

• How is the automation and control systems market within the oil and gas industry evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the automation and control systems market within the oil and gas industry? What are the market dynamics?

• What are the market shares of each automation and control technology in 2019, 2024 and 2029?

• Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• What is the market share of sales for each region for automation and control systems in the oil and gas industry and how will it evolve between 2019 and 2029?

• What will the sales by sector (up, mid or downstream) of automation and control systems in the oil and gas industry between 2019 and 2029?

• Who are the leading companies in this market?

• What restraints to the growth of automation and control systems sales are there in the oil and gas industry?

• What drivers of growth of automation and control systems sales are there in the oil and gas industry?

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/oil-gas-automation-control-ac-systems-world-market-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

ABB Ltd

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

ADCO

Al Naboodah Construction

Ashgabat

B&R

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

BHGE

BP

Cairn India.

Cameron International Corporation

Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL)

Cowex

CPECC

Danaher Corporation

Elsewedy Electric

Emerson Electric Co.

Enardo

Essar Oil Ltd. (EOL)

General Electric

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

HPS

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Intrion

JX Nippon Oil & Energy

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL)

Maricann Group

MHPS

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

MJK automation

Nakosoko IGCC Power

NextDecade

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

Omron industrial automation

OneSubsea

Orascom Construction

Premier Farnell

Reliance Industries (RIL) etc.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Oil India (OIL)

Rockwell Automation

Saudi Aramco

Schlumberger

Schneider Electric

Sensia

Siemens AG

TATNEFT

Texas Instruments

Woodside

Yokogawa Electric Corp.



Organisations Mentioned in This Report

Canadian Association of Petroleum Produces

EIA - Energy Information Administration

GCC - Gulf Cooperation Council

IEA - International Energy Agency

JNOC - Japan National Oil Corporation

Korea Ministry of Employment and Labour

OECD – Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

OPEC – Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries

PPAC - Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering Market 2019-2029

Digital Oilfield Market Report 2019-2029

The Airborne Geophysical Services Market Forecast 2019-2029

LPG Vaporizer Market Report 2019-2029

The Microgrid Market Forecast 2019-2029

SOURCE Visiongain