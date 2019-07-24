Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $25.31 Billion Oil & Gas Automation & Control (A&C) Systems Market
Oil & Gas Automation & Control (A&C) Systems: World Market 2019-2029
Jul 24, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Forecasts ($bn) by Technology (Distributed Control System (DCS); Programmable Logic Controller (PLC); Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS); Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA); Manufacturing Executing System (MES)) & by Sector (Offshore, Onshore) and (Upstream; Midstream; Downstream); Providing Analysis Across Leading Regional Markets (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers in depth analysis of the oil & gas automation & control (A&C) systems market. Visiongain assesses that the oil & gas automation & control (A&C) market will generate revenues of $25.31 bn in 2019.
Report Scope
• Global oil & gas automation & control systems market forecasts from 2019-2029
• 239 tables, charts, and graphs examining the oil & gas automation & control systems market
• Forecasts for 6 oil & gas automation & control systems by technology –
– Distributed Control System (DCS)
– Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
– Safety Instrumented System (SIS)
– Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
– Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
– Other systems.
• Forecasts for oil & gas automation & control systems sectors –
– Upstream,
– Midstream
– Downstream
– Onshore
– Offshore
• Forecasts for 5 regional and 14 national oil & gas automation & control systems markets from 2019-2029 including
North America
– US
– Canada
– Rest of North America
Europe
– UK
– Spain
– Italy
– Germany
– Others
Asia-Pacific
– China
– India
– Japan
– Australasia
– Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
– Brazil
– Argentina
– Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
– GCC Countries
– South Africa
– Rest of Middle East and Africa
• Profiles of the leading 12 companies within the oil & gas automation & control systems industry
– ABB Ltd.
– Honeywell International
– Siemens AG.
– Schneider Electric
– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
– Rockwell Automation
– Emerson Electric Company
– Danaher Corporation
– Cameron International Corporation
– Texas Instruments
– Yokogawa Electric Corp.
– General Electric
• A PEST analysis of the political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market.
The report delivers considerable added value by answering the following questions
• How is the automation and control systems market within the oil and gas industry evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the automation and control systems market within the oil and gas industry? What are the market dynamics?
• What are the market shares of each automation and control technology in 2019, 2024 and 2029?
• Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?
• What is the market share of sales for each region for automation and control systems in the oil and gas industry and how will it evolve between 2019 and 2029?
• What will the sales by sector (up, mid or downstream) of automation and control systems in the oil and gas industry between 2019 and 2029?
• Who are the leading companies in this market?
• What restraints to the growth of automation and control systems sales are there in the oil and gas industry?
• What drivers of growth of automation and control systems sales are there in the oil and gas industry?
• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making
