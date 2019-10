Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $257bn Rare Disease Drugs Market

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rare disease drugs market is estimated to reach $257bn in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% throughout the forecast period. In 2018, rare oncology diseases segment held 36% of share in the global rare disease drugs market.

Report Scope

• Global Rare Disease Drugs Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Revenue forecasts for the global rare disease drugs market by application from 2019-2029:

• Rare Oncology Diseases

• Rare Metabolic Diseases

• Rare Neurologic Diseases

• Rare Hematology Diseases

• Rare Infectious Diseases

• Other Rare Diseases

• Revenue forecasts for the global rare disease drugs market by distribution channel from 2019-2029:

• Specialty Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Revenue forecasts for the global rare disease drugs market by drug from 2019-2029:

• Avonex

• Copaxone

• Gleevec

• Imbruvica

• MabThera/Rituxan

• Opdivo

• Rebif

• Revlimid

• Sprycel

• Tasigna

• Velcade

• Other Drugs

• Revenue forecasts for the rare disease drugs market by Regional and National Market from 2019-2029:

• North America (US, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea)

• RoW (Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Russia)

• Profiles and discussion on the leading companies in the rare disease drugs market:

• AbbVie

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

• Celgene

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Novartis

• Pfizer

• Roche

• Sanofi

• Takeda

• Teva

• Rare disease drugs pipeline analysis covering rare oncology drugs, rare autoimmune disease drugs, blood-related rare disease drugs, rare genetic disease drugs and rare infectious disease drugs.

• SWOT Analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the global rare disease drugs market

• Discussion on factors that drive and restrain the global rare disease drugs market as well as opportunities in this market.

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• What are the global revenue prospects for the period 2019 to 2029?

• What are the leading national market potentials from 2019 to 2029?

• How is the rare disease drugs market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the rare disease drugs market?

• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall rare disease drugs market?

• How will main rare disease drugs submarket segments develop over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will the market shares for each rare disease drugs submarket develop from 2018 to 2029?

• Which therapies can succeed and what revenues could they generate to 2029?

• What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2018 to 2029?

• How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2018, and which countries will lead the market in 2029, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

• How will that industry evolve between 2018 and 2029, especially in R&D?

Companies covered in the report include:

AB Science

AbbVie

Acceleron Pharma & Celgene

Acer Therapeutics

Actavis Generics

Actelion Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Adaptimmune

Aduro BioTech

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Advantagene

Advaxis

Advenchen Laboratories

Affimed Therapeutics & Merck

Agenus

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Akashi Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics

Alcobra

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Ambit Biosciences

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Amgen

Amicus Therapeutics

Andarix Pharmaceuticals

Angimmune

Angiochem

AntiVirus Therapeutics

Applied Genetic Technologies

Araim Pharmaceuticals

Arch Biopartners

arGentis Pharmaceuticals

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals

ArmaGen Technologies

ARMGO Pharma

AROG Pharmaceuticals

ArQule

ArQule

Array BioPharma

Arrowhead Research

Astellas Pharma US

Astex Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

ATARA Biotherapeutics

Atox Bio

aTyr Pharma

Baxalta

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

Belrose Pharmaceuticals

BerGenBio

BioBlast Pharma

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Biodel

Biogen

BioInvent International

BioLineRx

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioNTech

Bio-Path Holdings

Biotest Pharmaceuticals

Blaze Bioscience

bluebird bio

Blueprint Medicines

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Burzynski Research Institute

Caladrius Biosciences

Cancer Advances

Cancer Prevention Pharmaceutical

Capricor Therapeutics

Cardinal Health, Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Cavion

Celator Pharmaceuticals

Celgene Corporation

Cell Medica

Cell Therapeutics

Cellectar Biosciences

CEL-SCI

Celsion

Celtaxsys

Cempra Pharmaceuticals

CerRx

Cerulean Pharma

ChemoCentryx

Chugai Pharma

Cidara Therapeutics

Cleave Biosciences

Clementia Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel

Clovis Oncology

Confluence Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals

Cortice Biosciences

Critical Outcome Technologies

Curis

Cyclacel

CymaBay Therapeutics

CytRx

Daiichi Sankyo

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Delcath Systems

DelMar Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Dimension Therapeutics

Diurnal

DNAtrix

Eddingpharm

Edimer Pharmaceuticals

Edison Pharmaceuticals

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eisai

Eleison Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

EMD Serono & Pfizer

Emergent BioSolutions

Emmaus Medical

Epitopoietic Research

Epizyme

Epizyme

EryDel

Escala Therapeutics

Essentialis

Five Prime Therapeutics

Fortress Biotech

Gamida Cell

Gem Pharmaceuticals

Gen Sight Biologics

Genentech

GenSpera

Genzyme

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Gliknik

Global Blood Therapeutics

GlycoMimetics

Golden Biotechnology

Gradalis

Grifols Therapeutics

GW Pharma

Halozyme Therapeutics

Hanmi

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Horizon Pharma

Idera Pharmaceuticals

Ignyta

Immatics Biotechnologies

Immune Design

Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Response BioPharma

Immune Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

ImmunoGen

Immunomedics

Immunovaccine Technologies

Incyte

Infinity Pharmaceuticals

InnoPharma

Insmed

Insys Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals

IRX Therapeutics

Janssen Biotech

jCyte

Juno Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Kevelt

Kyowa Kirin USA

LeafBio

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lion Biotechnologies

LipimetiX Development

MabVax Therapeutics

Marathon Pharmaceuticals

Marina Biotech

Mast Therapeutics

McKesson Corporation

MedImmune

MEI Pharma

Merck & Co., Inc

Millendo Therapeutics

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

Milo Biotechnology

Minneamrita Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

MorphoSys

Nektar Therapeutics

NeOnc Technologies

Neuren Pharmaceuticals

Neurolixis

Neurotech USA

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NightstaRx

Nivalis Therapeutics

NKT Therapeutics

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk

Novoteris

Ocata Therapeutics

Omeros

On Target Laboratories

Oncolix

Oncolytics Biotech

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals & GlaxoSmithKline

Onconova Therapeutics

OncoPep

Oncopeptides

OPKO Biologics

OSE Pharma

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

OXiGENE

Patagonia Pharmaceuticals

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmacyclics

PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaEssentia, Corporation

PharmaMar USA

Plexxikon

PNP Therapeutics

Polaris Pharmaceuticals

Polynoma

Prana Biotechnology

Precision Biologics

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Prolong Pharmaceuticals

Promedior

ProMetic Biotherapeutics

ProNAi Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics

Protalex

Provectus Pharmaceuticals

PTC Therapeutics

QLT

Quest PharmaTech

Qurient

Raptor Pharmaceutical

Rebiotx

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regulus Therapeutics & Sanofi US

Retrophin

RetroSense Therapeutics

ReveraGen Biopharma

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Metabolics

Rigel Pharmaceuticals

River Vision

Roche

Sanofi S. A.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Sarepta Therapeutics

Savara Pharmaceuticals

Seattle Genetics

Selexys Pharmaceuticals

SELLAS Life Sciences

Sequella

Seres Health

Shire plc

SIGA Technologies

Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals

SillaJen Biotherapeutics

Soligenix

Soricimed Biopharma

Spark Therapeutics

StemcentRx

Stemline Therapeutics

Sun BioPharma

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Tapimmune

Tarix Orphan

TESARO

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical

TG Therapeutics

Tiziana Life Sciences

Tocagen

Tolero Pharmaceuticals

Tracon Pharmaceuticals

TransDerm

Triphase Research & Development

Triphase Research and Development

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

uniQure

UroGen

Vascular Biogenics

VentiRx Pharmaceuticals

Verastem

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Viamet Pharmaceuticals

Vicus Therapeutics

Viralytics

Viventia Biotech

VivoLux

Vtesse

Wilson Therapeutics

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

XOMA

Ziopharm Oncology

Zogenix

Zywie

SOURCE Visiongain