Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $32bn Ophthalmic Drugs Market

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ophthalmic drugs market was valued at $25bn in 2018. The market was dominated by the Retinal Disorder drug submarket which held 43% of the global ophthalmic drugs market.

Report Scope

• Global ophthalmic drugs market revenue forecasts from 2019-2029

• Global ophthalmic drugs market revenue forecasts from 2019-2029, by submarket:

• Retinal Disorder Drugs

• Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs

• Glaucoma Drugs

• Dry Eye Drugs

• Other Ophthalmic Drugs

• Revenue forecasts from 2019-2028 of the leading ophthalmic drugs:

• Alphagan

• Avastin

• Azopt

• Eylea

• Lucentis

• Lumigan & Ganfort

• Restasis

• Vigamix

• Xalatan/Xalacom

• Other Ophthalmic Drugs

• Our report provides an overview, revenue forecast from 2019-2029 of the ophthalmic drugs segment, revenue forecast from 2019-2029 of the leading drugs, product pipeline and SWOT analysis, for these companies:

• Akorn

• Allergan

• Bayer

• Novartis

• Pfizer

• Regeneron

• Roche

• Santen Pharmaceuticals

• Senju

• Valeant

• Our study discusses the selected emerging ophthalmic drug manufacturers:

• Acucela

• Aerie Pharmaceuticals

• Aerpio Therapeutics

• Alimera Sciences

• Amakem

• Ampio Pharmaceuticals

• Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical

• Eleven Biotherapeutics

• EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

• Gene Signal

• Icon Bioscience

• MacuCLEAR

• Neurotech

• Omeros

• OphthaliX /Can-Fite BioPharma

• Ophthotech

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical

• pSivida Corp.

• RXi Pharmaceuticals

• Shire

• ThromboGenics

• Our report provides these Qualitative Analysis:

• Drivers and Restraints of the Global Ophthalmic Drugs market

• SWOT Analysis of selected leading companies

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How is the ophthalmic drugs market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the ophthalmic drugs market?

• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall ophthalmic drugs market in 2018?

• How will each ophthalmic drug submarket grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will the market shares for each ophthalmic drugs submarket develop from 2018- 2029?

• Which individual therapies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• What will be the main growth driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?

• Who are the leading players in each regional market and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the predictions for M&A activity, consolidation for existing players and the potential prospects for new market entrants?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2018 and 2029?

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott)

Abbvie

Actavis

Acucela

Advanced Vision Research (acquired by Akorn)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Therapeutics

Akorn Pharmaceuticals

Alcon (subsidiary of Novartis)

Alimera Sciences

Allergan

Allegro Ophthalmics

Altheos

Amakem

Ampio Pharma

Asahi Glass

AstraZeneca

Aton Pharma (acquired by Valeant)

Banyu Pharmaceutical (part of Merck)

Bausch and Lomb (subsidiary of Valeant)

Bayer

Bayer Yakuhin (Japanese subsidiary of Bayer)

BioDiem

Bicycle Therapeutics

Biogen Idec

BioInvent International

Biovail Corporation (part of Valeant)

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Can-Fite BioPharma

Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical

Chiron Corportation (part of Novartis)

Chugai Pharmaceutical (part of Roche)

CIBA VISION (part of Novartis)

Ciba-Geigy (part of Novartis)

Colby Pharmaceutical Company (Colby)

CoMentis

Daiichi Sankyo

Eleven Biotherapeutics

Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

Eyetech Inc. / Eyetech Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Valeant)

Fougera Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Novartis)

Gene Signal

Genentech (subsidiary of Roche)

Genzyme (subsidiary of Sanofi)

Gilead Sciences

GSK

ICN Pharmaceuticals (original Valeant company)

Icon Bioscience

Inamed Corporation (subsidiary of Allergan)

Inception Sciences, Inc.

InSite Vision

Inspire Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Merck)

ISTA Pharmaceuticals (part of Valeant)

Jerini AG

Jerini Ophthalmic (part of Jerini AG)

Johnson & Johnson

Kestrel Ophthalmics

Kyorin Pharmaceutical

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

LEO Pharma

Lpath

MacuCLEAR

MacuSIGHT, Inc.

MAP Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Allergan)

Meda

Medicis Corporation (acquired by Valeant)

Merck & Co. (Merck)

MerLion Pharmaceuticals

MSD K.K. (part of Merck)

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Mystic Pharmaceuticals

Neurotech

NicOx

Nippon Boehringer Ingelheim (subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Novagali Pharma (acquired by Santen)

Novartis

Novo (subsidiary of Novo Nordisk)

Novo Nordisk

Oakwood Laboratories

OcuSciences

Omeros

Onyx Pharmaceuticals

OphthaliX (part-owned by Can-Fite BioPharma)

Ophthotech

OPKO Health

Ora

OSI Pharmaceuticals

Othera Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Colby)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Oxford BioMedica

OXiGENE

Parke-Davis (subsidiary of Pfizer)

PDL BioPharma

Pfizer

Pharmacia (acquired by Pfizer)

Potentia Pharmaceuticals

Premacure

Procter & Gamble

pSivida

Quark Pharmaceuticals

Reckitt Benckiser

Regeneron

RetroSense Therapeutics

ReVision Therapeutics

Roche

RXi Pharmaceuticals

Sandoz (part of Novartis)

Sanofi

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. (Santen)

SARcode Bioscience

Schering-Plough (part of Merck)

Senju

Senju Pharmaceuticals Science & Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (subsidiary of Senju)

Senju USA Inc. (subsidiary of Senju)

Shire

Sirion Therapeutics

Sirna Therapeutics

Sirnaomics

SkinMedica (subsidiary of Allergan)

Spark Therapeutics

Symphony ViDA

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Teva

The Patent Board

ThromboGenics

Upjohn (acquired by Pfizer through Pharmacia)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Ventana Medical Systems (acquired by Roche)

Versant Ventures

Warburg Pincus LLC

Warner-Lambert (acquired by Pfizer)

Watson Pharmaceuticals

Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (part of Pfizer)



List of Other Organizations Mentioned in the Report

A*STAR Institute for Infocomm Research (Singapore)

American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO)

American Diabetes Association

American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS)

Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO)

Council of Europe

Emory University

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Foundation Fighting Blindness (FFB) (US)

Health Canada

Institute of Experimental Medicine (Russia)

Institute of Ocular Pharmacology, Texas A&M (US)

Institute of Ophthalmology, University College London (UK)

Intellectual Property Appellate Board (India)

International Diabetes Federation

Internet Archive

Japan Patent Office (JPO)

Mayo Clinic

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) (Japan)

Monash University

National Eye Institute (NEI) (US)

National Health Service (NHS) (UK)

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) (UK)

NHS Scotland

Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) (part of Novartis)

Novartis Venture Funds (NVF) (part of Novartis)

Ophthalmology External Research Unit (part of Pfizer)

Ophthrisi (GSK research unit)

Rinat (Pfizer research unit)

Texas Emerging Technology Fund

Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) (Australia)

Tokyo University of Science

United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

University of Florida

University of Kentucky

University of Melbourne

University of Michigan

US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF)

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

World Health Organization (WHO)

SOURCE Visiongain