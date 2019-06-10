Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities within the $45bn Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market
- Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Forecast to 2028
- Chemistry Services, Biology Services, Lead Optimisation, Lead Identification and Screening
Jun 10, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drug discovery outsourcing market is estimated to have reach $22.69bn in 2018, dominated by the chemistry services segment. The global drug discovery outsourcing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% in the first half of the forecast period.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 195-page report you will receive 114 charts– all unavailable elsewhere.
The 195-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global drug discovery outsourcing market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading Visiongain's brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-drug-discovery-outsourcing-market-forecast-to-2028/#download_sampe_div
Report Scope
• Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market revenues forecasts to 2028
• Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market revenues forecast to 2028 by Service Type:
• Chemistry Services
• Biology Services
• Lead Optimisation
• Lead Identification & Screening
• Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market revenues forecast to 2028 by Regional and National Market:
• North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico
• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA: Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Republic of South Africa, Rest of LAMEA
Each regional market is further segmented by submarket: chemistry services, biology services, lead optimisation, lead identification & screening.
• This report profiles and discusses the selected leading companies:
• Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)
• Aptuit, LLC
• Charles River Laboratories, Inc.
• Covance, Inc.
• Cyprotex plc
• Domainex
• Evotec AG
• GenScript
• IQVIA (QuintilesIMS)
• Laboratory Corporation of America
• Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)
• Selcia
• Viva Biotech
• WIL Research Laboratories
• WuXi AppTec
The report provides financial performance, service offerings, strategic moves & development, mergers & acquisitions.
• A SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Drug Discovery Outsourcing market.
• Key Questions Answered by this Report:
• How is the Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market evolving?
• What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of the Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market?
• How will each drug discovery outsourcing submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2028?
• How will the market shares for each drug discovery outsourcing submarket develop to 2028?
• What is the value of the leading drug discovery outsourcing submarkets in important regions of the world?
• What will be the main driver for the overall market to 2028?
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which geographical region will lead the market by 2028?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-drug-discovery-outsourcing-market-forecast-to-2028/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Acurian
Advion Bioanalytical Labs
Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI)
Alexion
Almirall, S.A.
Antengene Corporation
Anthem Bio Science
Apredica
Aptuit
Argenta
Ark Therapeutics
Asclepia
Astex
AstraZeneca
Aurora Fine Chemicals
Auspherix
AutoGenomics
Awridian
Bayer AG
Behrman Capital
Bio Pontis Alliance
BioCity
BioDuro
BioFocus
Bioversys AG
Boehringer Ingelheim
Brains On-Line
Bristol Myers Squibb
Bruker Daltonics
C4XDiscovery
Caprion Proteomics
Carna Biosciences, Inc.
CAS
Celgene Corporation
CENTOGENE AG
ChanTest
Charles River Laboratories, Inc.
CHDI
Chiesi Farmaceutici
Chiltern International Group Limited
Chronos Therapeutics
CISYS LifeSciences
Covance, Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of America)
Crelux GmbH
Cresset Discovery Services
CRL
Cyprotex
Daiichi Sankyo
Dalton Pharma Services
DaVita Clinical Research
Domainex
Dotmatics
Drug Discovery Alliances, Inc.
Eisai Co., Ltd.
Elan
Eli Lilly and Company
EMBL
Enamine
ERT
Eurofins Scientific
Evidera
Evotec
Exquiron Biotech
Exscientia
Forma Therapeutics
Frenova Renal Research
Galapagos
GalapagosNV
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Great Lakes Chemical Corp.
Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting
Haplogen GmbH
HD Biosciences
HealthCore, Inc.
Hellman & Friedman
HighRes Biosolutions
Horizon
Hypha Discovery
ICON PLC
iGEM
Imperial College London
InSphero
Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson Matthey
JOINN Laboratories
Jubilant Lifesciences
Kellogg Company
Knopp Biosciences
KWS BioTest
Laurus Labs
Lonza
Mayo Clinic
MedImmune
Merck KGaA
Microbiologics
Midwest Bio Research
Moderna Therapeutics
Molecular Sensing, Inc.
MPI Research
Nimbus Therapeutics
NovaLead Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
Novo Nordisk
Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
ORIG3N, Inc.
Paraxel
PathoQuest
Pelago Bioscience
Petra Pharma Corporation
Pharma Nest's Genesis
Pharmidex
Piramal Group
PPD
PRA International
Proteros Biostructures GmbH
QuintilesIMS
Quotient Sciences
Rahme Lab
Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
ResearchPoint Global (RPG)
Ricerca Biosciences LLC's
Roche
Rules-Based Medicines
SAMDI Tech. Inc.
Sanofi
SARomics Biostructures
Sciformix Corporation
Selvita
SenzaGen
Shang Pharma Corporation
Sharp Edge Labs, Inc
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd.
Shionogi
Siena Biotech
Signature Discovery
Sirius Analytical
Solvo Biotechnology
STA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Synthesis MedChem
TESARO, Inc.
The Carlyle Group L.P. (Albany Molecular Research Inc.)
ThermoFisher Sceintific
UCB Pharma
Viva Biotech
Vivo Path
West Lafayette
WIL Research
WIL Research Laboratories LLC
WuXi App TecCo.
WuXi Apptec
X-Chem
XtalPi Inc.
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Academic Drug Discovery Consortium (ADDC)
Academy of Military Medical Sciences
Allegheny Health Network Research Institute in Pittsburgh, Duke University
AMRI
Babraham Institute
Blueprint Neurotherapeutics Network
Charité–Universitätsmedizin Berlin
Duke University
European CRO Federation
European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL)
Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology
Imperial College London
Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute
Marshall University
Massey Cancer Centre
Milner Therapeutics Institute
Molecular Surgical Laboratory of Massachusetts General Hospital
National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences
National Institute for Food and Drug Control
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID)
National Institutes of Health
Sanger Institute
the National Centre of Biomedical Analysis
University of California
University of Cambridge
University of Manchester
University of North Carolina
Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Global Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market 2019-2029
Global Asthma & COPD Therapies Market 2019-2029
Drug Delivery Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029
Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Forecast 2019-2029
Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Forecast 2019-2029
Global Genomics Market Report 2018-2028
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article