Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $9bn Rare Earth Metals Market
Jan 08, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Rare Earth Metals Market Report 2019-2029
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
Forecasts by Product Type (Cerium, Lanthanum, Neodymium, Praseodymium, Yttrium, Dysprosium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium, Terbium and others) and by Application (Permanent Magnets, Metal alloys, Catalysts, Polishing Rare, Phosphors, Glass Additives, Ceramics and Others) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis
• Do you need definitive Rare Earth Metals market data?
• Succinct Rare Earth Metals market analysis?
• Technological insight?
• Clear competitor analysis?
• Actionable business recommendations?
Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.
The recent news on the mining industry: China Is beating the US in the Rare-Earths Game", has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The $9 Bn industry is expected to flourish in the next few years because of wide range of end-user applications. Key strategies adopted by the key players in this industry such as product enhancement; acquisitions & mergers; agreements & collaborations; and expansion is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report highlights
• 192 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs
• Analysis of key players in rare earth metals technologies
• Alkane Resources Ltd
• Arafura Resources
• Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
• Canada Rare Earth Corporation
• China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.
• Critical Elements Corp
• Galaxy Resources Limited
• Iluka Resources Limited
• Indian Rare Earths Limited
• Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel and Rare Earth Co., Ltd
• Lynas Corporation Limited
• Neo Performance Materials Inc
• Global Rare Earth Metals market outlook and analysis from 2019-2029
• Rare Earth Metals Market by Application forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029
• Permanent Magnets forecast 2019-2029
• Metal alloys forecast 2019-2029
• Catalysts forecast 2019-2029
• Polishing Rare forecast 2019-2029
• Phosphors forecast 2019-2029
• Glass additives forecast 2019-2029
• Ceramics forecast 2019-2029
• Others forecast 2019-2029
• Rare Earth Metals Market by Product Type analysis and potential from 2019-2029
• Cerium forecast 2019-2029
• Lanthanum forecast 2019-2029
• Neodymium forecast 2019-2029
• Praseodymium forecast 2019-2029
• Yttrium forecast 2019-2029
• Dysprosium forecast 2019-2029
• Samarium forecast 2019-2029
• Europium forecast 2019-2029
• Gadolinium forecast 2019-2029
• Terbium forecast 2019-2029
• Others forecast 2019-2029
• Regional and Leading National Rare Earth Metals Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• North America Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2019-2029
• US Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2019-2029
• Canada Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of North America Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2019-2029
• Europe Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2019-2029
• Russia Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Europe Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2019-2029
• Asia Pacific Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2019-2029
• China Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2019-2029
• India Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Asia Pacific Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2019-2029
• Latin America Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2019-2029
• Brazil Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of the World Rare Earth Metals Forecast 2019-2029
• Key questions answered
• What does the future hold for the Rare Earth Metals industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to success and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
• Target audience
• Leading Rare Earth Metals companies
• Suppliers
• Contractors
• Technologists
• R&D staff
• Consultants
• Analysts
• CEO's
• CIO's
• COO's
• Business development managers
• Investors
• Governments
• Agencies
• Industry organisations
• Banks
Alkane Resources Ltd
Arafura Group Holdings Pty Ltd
Arafura Iron Pty Ltd
Arafura Rare Earths Pty Ltd
Arafura Resources
Arafura Uranium Pty Ltd
Arnold Magnetic Technologies
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
Avalon Rare Metal Incorporation
Baotou Damao Rare Earth Co., Ltd.
Baotou Hongtianyu Rare Earth Magnets Co.,Ltd
Baotou Huacheng Rare-earth
Baotou Huamei Rare Earth Hi-tech Co.,Ltd
Baotou Iron and Steel (Group) Co, Ltd
Baotou Iron and Steel and Rare Earths Corp
Baotou Jingrui New Materials Co.,Ltd
Baotou Rewin Rare Earth Metal Materials Co.,Ltd
Baotou Rhodia Rare Earth New Materials Co.,Ltd
Baotou Santoku Battery Materials Co.,Ltd
Baotou Tianjiao Seimi Polishing Powder Co.,Ltd
Baotou Xijun Rare Earth Co., Ltd.
Baotou Xinlong New Material Co., Ltd
Baotou Xinyuan Rare Earth Hi-Tech and New Material Co.,Ltd.
Canada Rare Earth Corporation
Canada Resources Co., Ltd
Changshu Shengchang Rare Earth Material Co.,Ltd
Changzhou Geoquin Nano New Material Co.Ltd
China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.
China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.
Conquest Mining Limited
Critical Elements Corp
Crucible Materials Corporation
Dandong JinLong Rare Earth Co., Ltd.
Deqing Xingbang New Materials Co., Ltd.
Deutsche Rohstoff
Dingnan Nanfang Rare Earth Co., Ltd.
Eck Industries
Eldorado Gold
Evolution Mining
Frontier Rare Earths
Funing Rare Earth Industry Co., Ltd
Galaxy Resources Limited
Gan County Jinying Rare Earth Industry Co., Ltd
Gansu Rare Earth New Material Limited-Liability Company
Ganzhou Bulaite New Material Co., Ltd
Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths New Material Co.,Ltd
Great Western Minerals Group Ltd
Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd
Guangxi Hezhou Jinguang Rare Earth New Material Co., Ltd
Guangxi Non-ferrous Metal Group Jinyuan Rare Earth Co.,Ltd
Hohhot Rongxin New Metal Smelting Co., Ltd
Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL)
Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Hefa Rare Earth Co Ltd
Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth (Group) Hi-Tech Co., Ltd
Japan Metals and Chemicals Ltd
Jiangsu Guosheng Rare Earth Co.,Ltd
Jiangxi Golden Century Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd
Kazakhstan National Mining Co. (Kazatomprom)
Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited
Landmark Alaska Limited Partnership
Landmark Minerals Inc
Landmark Minerals US
Lianyungang Ligang Rare Earth Industrial Co.,Ltd
Liyang Rhodia Rare Earth New Materials Co.,Ltd
Longnan Heli Rare Earth Smelter Co.,Ltd
Longnan Kaisheng Non-ferrous Metal Co., Ltd
Longnan Longyi Rare Earth Materials Co., Ltd.
Lovozersky Mining Company
Lynas Corporation, Ltd.
Magnesite Group
Matamec Explorations Inc
Mineral solutions LLC
Minerals and Metals Limited
Molycorp
Mt Weld Mining Pty Ltd
Mt Weld Rare Earths Pty Ltd
Neo Material Technologies Inc.
Northern Minerals
Premier Magnesia LLC
Qingyuan Jiahe Rare Metals Co., Ltd
Quannan Baotou Steel Jinghuan Rare Earth New Material Co., Ltd.
Quest Rare Minerals Ltd
Rare Earth One LLC
Rare Elements Resources Ltd
Renison Goldfields Consolidated
Sichuan Leshan Kebairui New Material Co., Ltd
Sichuan Leshan Ruifeng Co.,Ltd
Sichuan Mianning Fangxing Rare Earth Co., Ltd
Solikamsk Magnesium Works
Tantalus Rare Earths
Tasman Metals Ltd
Tesla
Thrace Gold Mines S.A
TUC Resources
Ucore Rare Metals Inc
Wanbao Rare Earth Separation Co.,Ltd
Westralian Sands
Xinfeng Baotou Steel Xinli Rare Earth Co., Ltd
Xinghua Rare Earth Co., Ltd
Xunwu Nanfang Rare Earth Co.,Ltd
Xuzhou Jinshi Pengyuan Rare Earth Material Factory
Yixing Xinwei Leeshing Rare Earth Co., Ltd.
Yiyang Hongyuan Rare Earth Co.,Ltd
List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report
Peking University
The Department of Energy
