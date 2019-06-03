Visiongain Report: Night Vision Systems (NVS) Technologies to Revolutionise Night Time Driving for Motorists
Automotive Night Vision Systems (NVS) Market Report 2019-2029
LONDON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by Product Type (Active Night Vision System, Passive Night Vision System) & by Technology (Near Infrared (NIR) Technology, Far Infrared (FIR) Technology) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies
Night vision systems (NVS) are one part of the growing adoption of broader Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Night vision systems enhance driver awareness in low light or poor visibility conditions, improve safety and reduce the risk of accidents. Recent developments in the night vision sector have led Visiongain to publish this timely Visiongain report.
The $2.65bn night vision systems market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of government regulations and also because consumer awareness is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Key selling points
• Definitive NVS market data
• Succinct NVS market analysis
• Technological insight
• Clear competitor analysis
• Actionable business recommendations
Report highlights
229 Tables, Charts, And Graphs
Analysis Of Key Players In NVS Technologies
• Continental
• Bosch
• Denso
• Autoliv
• Valeo
• ZF Friedrichshafen AG
• Aisin Seiki
• Delphi
• Magna
• Visteon
Analysis Of Key Automotive OEMs Involved In NVS Technologies
• BMW
• Daimler
• Ford
• General Motors
• Honda
• PSA Peugeot Citroen
• Renault
• Toyota
• Volkswagen
• Volvo
• Global Night Vision System Market Outlook And Analysis From 2019-2029
• NVS Vehicle Type Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029
• Passenger Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Commercial Vehicle Forecast 2019-2029
• NVS Technology Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029
• Far Infrared Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
• Near Infrared Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
• NVS Product Type Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029
• Active Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
• Passive Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
Regional NVS Market Forecasts From 2019-2029
North America Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
• US Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029,
• Canada Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
• Mexico Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
Europe Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
• Germany Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
• UK Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
• France Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
• Italy Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Europe Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
Asia Pacific Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
• South Korea Automotive NVS Korea Forecast 2019-2029
• China Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
• Japan Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
• India Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
Rest of the World Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
• Brazil Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
• Russia Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
• Others Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029
Key questions answered
• How is the NVS market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining NVS market dynamics?
• How will each NVS submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• Which NVS submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
Companies covered in the report include:
AE system
AEI
AEye, Inc.
Aisin Group
Aisin Seiki
Ambarella
ATN Corporation
Audi
Autoliv
Bel
Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems
BMW
Bosch
Bosch Group
Cadillac
Clarion
Continental AG
Daimler
Delphi
Denso Corporation
Elbit Systems
Ficosa
FLIR Systems
Ford
General Motors
Gentex Corporation
getrag
Gongcheng DENSO (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.
Harris
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
Hitachi
Honda
Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH
Infineon Technologies AG
Innoviz Technologies, Ltd.
Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI)
Kyocera Corporation
L-3 Technologies Inc.
LeddarTech
Luminar Technologies, Inc.
Magna Electronics
Magna International Inc.
Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
Mazda
Meopta
Mercedes-Benz
Mobileye N.V.
Neptec Design Group Ltd.
Newcon Optik
Nissan
nuTonomy, Inc.
OmniVision Technologies
Omron Corporation
Optix
Phantom Intelligence
Princeton Lightwave, Inc.
PSA Peugeot Citroen
Quanergy Systems, Inc.
Raytheon
Renault
Robert Bosch GmbH
Rockwell Collins
Safradir EC
Samsung Electro Mechanics
Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec
Satire
Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co. Ltd.
Stonkam Co., Ltd.
Suzuki
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Tesla
Tetravue, Inc.
Thales
Toyota
TriLumina
TRW Automotive
Valeo
Velodyne
Velodyne LiDAR Inc.
Visteon Corporation
Volkswagen
Volvo
Wuyang-Honda Motors (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.,
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Organisations mentioned
European Commission
Euro-NCAP
